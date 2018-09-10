What Triangle residents need to know to survive Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence is heading toward North Carolina, and there are things you can do now to be ready.

“Based on the current forecast, this hurricane has the potential to bring high winds and heavy rain to Wake County, which could lead to downed trees and power lines and flooding,” Wake County Deputy Fire Services Director Josh Creighton said Monday. He oversees the county’s emergency management efforts.

“People need to take this storm seriously and prepare accordingly,” Creighton said.

Emergency websites and alerts

Durham City/County Emergency Management: https://alertdurham.com. You can also sign up to get Alert Durham messages. Twitter: @AlertDurham. 919-560-0660.

Wake County Emergency Management: readywake.com. You can also sign up to get Ready Wake emergency alerts. Twitter: @ReadyWake. 919-856-6480. As of Monday afternoon, Wake County had not decided to open any shelters yet. If it does, here are locations that could be used: readywake.com/locations.

Orange County Emergency Management: orangecountync.gov/departments/emergency_services/disaster_emergency_preparedness.php. You can also register for Ready Orange alerts. 919-732-5063.

Johnston County Emergency Management: Johnston County will notify residents about if and when shelters will be opened via JOCOAlerts. Visit johnstonnc.com and click on the icon for JOCOAlerts to register. Call Johnston County Emergency Services at 919-989-5050.

Chatham County Emergency Management: chathamnc.org/government/departments-programs/emergency-operations/alert-chatham. You can register for Chatham County’s CodeRED alerts. 919-545-8163.

National Weather Service in Raleigh: weather.gov/rah/ Twitter: @NWSRaleigh

N.C. Emergency Management: readync.org. Twitter: @NCEmergency

N.C. Department of Public Safety: ncdps.gov/florence

FEMA hurricane preparedness: ready.gov/hurricanes

Things to do to prepare for a hurricane

▪ Prepare your emergency kit of food, water and supplies.

▪ Determine where you would go and how you would get there if you have to evacuate.

▪ Check flashlights, generators and battery-powered equipment.

▪ Clear loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts.

Emergency kit

Here’s what you need to have in your emergency kit to be ready for the storm.

▪ Enough non-perishable food and a gallon of water per person per day to last three to seven days.

▪ Copies of insurance papers and identification sealed in a watertight plastic bag

▪ First aid kit

▪ Weather radio and batteries

▪ Supply of prescription medicines

▪ Sleeping bag or blankets

▪ Changes of clothes

▪ Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, deodorant and other hygiene items

▪ Cash or checkbook

▪ Pet supplies including food, water, leashes, bedding, medications, ID tags, muzzle, first aid kit and vaccination records

▪ A plan for those under your care who are unable to help themselves.

Source: Wake County

If under a hurricane warning

▪ Take safe shelter right away.

▪ Determine how best to protect yourself from high winds and flooding.

▪ Evacuate if told to do so.

▪ Take refuge in a designated storm shelter.

▪ If high winds, take refuge in an interior room.

▪ Listen for emergency information and alerts.

▪ Only use generators outdoors and away from windows.

Source: ready.gov/hurricanes

What to do if flooding

▪ Turn around, don’t drown. Do not drive on a road with water covering it. It can take as little as 18 inches of water to sweep an automobile downstream.

▪ Do not walk or swim through flood waters. It only takes about six inches of moving water to sweep a person off their feet.

Source: City of Raleigh