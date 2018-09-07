Durham man killed when pickup truck strikes manhole cover

A man was killed Friday afternoon when police say his pickup truck crashed at the intersection of Harvest Street and Cheek Road in eastern Durham
The crash occurred around 12:36 p.m. when the eastbound 1995 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Kwan Scott, 41, of Durham struck a manhole cover that protruded from the ground on Harvest Street, according to a Police Department news release.
The pickup truck went out of control and came to rest on an embankment on the side of the road.
Scott, alone in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.
Speed and alcohol appear to have been factors, and Scott was not wearing a seat belt, police said.
