Daybook for Sunday, Sept. 9-Saturday, Sept. 15

Sunday, Sept. 9
Books
Florence Dore, author of ‘Novel Sounds: Southern Fiction in the Age of Rock and Roll’
Featuring Dore’s husband, musician Will Rigby; book readings interspersed with musical history. Details: 2 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. flyleafbooks.com, 919-942-7373.
Chapel Hill Public Library Big Book Sale
$5 bag sale - bring your own bag. Details: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2w3qQOE, 919-968-2777.
Reader’s Party
Celebrate reading skills with poetry, prose, monologues, short stories and original works. Details: 2-4 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2PhMVQD, 919-683-1709.
Community Events
Free Men’s Health Screenings
Men of all ages; no cost; free prostate cancer screenings; diabetes testing; other health assessments. Details: 12-4 p.m. Duke Primary Care Croasdaile, Suite 24-B, 1821 Hillandale Road, Durham. bit.ly/2M27v5q, 919-684-0409.
Outings
APS Cat Adoption Event
Details: 2-3:30 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2MnRWdp, 919-286-2700.
Back-2-School Cats Adoption Event
Meet and adopt; seeking donations of cat/dog food, metal collapsible dog crates and clumping cat litter. Sponsored by Independent Animal Rescue. Details: 2-4 p.m. Petco, 4011 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. animalrescue.net.
Durham Co-op Market’s Neighbor Day
Neighborhood block party; activities for kids; music; giveaways; free food. Details: 12-4 p.m. Durham Co-op Market, 1111 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2N66pdq, 919-973-1707.
Civil Air Patrol Raleigh Wake Composite Squadron Open House
Open house for anyone 12-80 years old to learn about aviation, leadership development, disaster relief, youth programs and flying. Details: 12-3 p.m. NC DOT Division of Aviation, 1050 Meridian Drive, Morrisville. 919-724-6733.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Jan Hansen at otusasio@icloud.com.
Monday, Sept. 10
Books
Patrick Winn, author of ‘Hello, Shadowlands’
Book reading and discussion. Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Bc4ak8, 919-942-7373.
Lectures & Discussions
Congressman Dan Lipinski (D-IL) and Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY) Discussion
Congressmen will discuss bipartisan collaboration in the U.S. Congress. Details: 10-11 a.m. Sanford 223, Rhodes Conference Room, Duke University, 201 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2N5Xg1D.
Support Groups/Caregiving
Living Healthy Workshop Series
A six-week program for people with chronic health conditions and their family caregivers. Details: Runs six weeks beginning Monday, Sept. 10, 2-4 p.m. Eastern Chatham Senior Center, 365 Highway 87 North, Pittsboro. Info and register: Liz Lahti, 919-542-4512.
Meetings
Durham Police Department PAC 2 Meeting
Details: 6-8 p.m. DPS Training Facility, Cafeteria, 2107 Hillandale Road, Durham. pac2durham.org.
Auditions
Auditions for NC Boys Choir and Girls Choir
Open auditions; no prior singing experience required. Details: 6:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Binkley Memorial Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. ncboyschoir.org. 919-239-9083.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
Books
Amy Laura Hall, author of ‘Laughing at the Devil: Seeing the World with Julian of Norwich’
Reading and book signing. Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Brie Arthur, author of ‘The Foodscape Revolution’
Details: 7 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2oLPq2t, 919-968-2777.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
All needleworkers and skill levels welcome. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St., Durham. Contact: jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
YogaFest Durham
30 loaner yoga mats available. Snacks from Neomonde Mediterranean provided after class. Sponsored by You Call This Yoga and Neomonde Mediterranean. Details: Every Tuesday through Oct. 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. CCB Plaza, 201 Corcoran St., adjacent to Neomonde, Durham. bit.ly/2PxqQNY.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Community Events
Durham County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program Information Session
Master Gardeners are volunteers trained to help connect North Carolinians with horticultural knowledge and research; required to volunteer 40 hours per calendar year; required to attend an information session prior to submitting an application. The 2019 training class will meet weekly from January through April. Details: 6-7 p.m. Durham County Extension Office, 721 Foster St., Durham. Register: pana_jones@ncsu.edu, 919-560-0521.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator Bookshop
For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Lollipop Series for Young Children presents ‘Pamlico Joe with Cleanwater Flow’
Entertaining environmental awareness concert performing original, collected and traditional songs for children; sing-a-longs; dancing. Details: 10:30 a.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Outings
Edible Campus UNC Tour
With Laura Mindlin, Coordinator, Edible Campus UNC. Details: 11 a.m.-noon. Free; preregistration required. Edible Campus Garden, UNC, Corner of Raleigh Street and Lenoir Drive, Chapel Hill. Register: bit.ly/2nSnVnn.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet across the entryway road, behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact, Jim Capel, jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Thursday, Sept. 13
Meetings
Durham Police Department PAC 5 Meeting
Details: 6 p.m. Golden Belt, Neighborhood Improvement Services, 807 E. Main St., Bldg 2, 3rd Floor, Durham.
Books
Nora Gaskin Esthimer, author of ‘The Worst Thing’
Reading and talk about “What makes a good crime novel?” Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Jerry Gershenhorn, author of ‘Louis Austin and the Carolina Times: A Life in the Long Black Freedom Struggle’
Details: 6:30-8 p.m. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2MJHsVf, 919-560-7410.
Lectures & Discussions
The Great American Read - ‘Who Am I?’
An eight-part series of panel discussions that explores and celebrates the power of reading, told through the prism of America’s 100 best-loved novels. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Mzn0Gv, 919-968-2777.
‘The Educated Citizenry: An Endangered Species?’
The 11th Annual Thomas Willis Lambeth Distinguished Lecture in Public Policy presented by Dr. Mary Sue Coleman, president of the Association of American Universities. Details: 5-6:30 p.m. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2MqHUbB.
Lunchbox Talk: The Piedmont Patch Project
With Catherine Bollinger, Writer and Naturalist, and Lisa Fischbeck, Vicar, Episcopal Church of the Advocate. Piedmont Patch is a collaborative demonstration of how to restore native habitat for wildlife to public and private landscapes in the NC Piedmont. Details: 12-1 p.m. Free; preregistration required. NC Botanical Garden Education Center, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Register: bit.ly/2nRtAKz.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at Flyleaf Books
Stories, songs, bubbles and drawings. Details: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. flyleafbooks.com, 919-942-7373.
Community Events
Screening of ‘Backpack Full of Cash’ - The Cost of Charter Schools and Vouchers
Hosted by The Public Education Action Team of the League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham counties. The film looks at the impact on several public school systems that have been affected by loss of funds to charter schools and vouchers for private schools in NC. Details: 7-9 p.m. Durham Technical Community College, Educational Resources Center, Room 5-100 Building 5, 1637 E. Lawson St., Durham. bit.ly/2nEhPqs.
Inter-Faith Council for Social Service Community Meeting Series
“Homelessness in Orange County: The Data and Our Community's Response.” Presentation by Corey Root, Orange County Partnership to End Homelessness. Q&A will follow. Details: 7-8:30 p.m. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2OuW6wU.
Friday, Sept. 14
Lectures & Discussions
Former Gen. Stanley McChrystal to Speak About 9/11
Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal led the Joint Special Operations Command in Iraq and was top commander of American forces in Afghanistan. The event will be livestreamed on the Sanford School’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Details: 5-6:15 p.m. Sanford School of Public Policy, Fleishman Commons, Duke University, 201 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2Nfdqcg.
Community Events
Durham County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program Information Session
Master Gardeners are volunteers trained to help connect North Carolinians with horticultural knowledge and research; required to volunteer 40 hours per calendar year; required to attend an information session prior to submitting an application. The 2019 training class will meet weekly from January through April. Details: 2-3 p.m. Durham County Extension Office, 721 Foster St., Durham. Register: pana_jones@ncsu.edu, 919-560-0521.
Outings
Tar Heel Downtown
A pep rally atmosphere and fan experience on Franklin Street, featuring a live outdoor concert featuring music, interactive games for kids and families, face painting, and more. Details: Friday, Sept. 14, 6-9 p.m. Plaza at 140 West, 140 West Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2oEeyZ5.
Hillsborough Hog Day
BBQ; music; local crafts and gifts; 5K; classic car show; children’s area. Details: 6-10 p.m. River Park, 114 East Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. hogday.org.
Saturday, Sept. 15
Meetings
Durham Police Department PAC 1 Meeting
Details: 9:30 a.m. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St., Durham.
Books
John Larison, author of ‘Whiskey When We’re Dry’
Details: 2-3 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2OHu2Y3, 919-542-3030.
Craig Johnson, author of ‘Depth of Winter’
Details: 11 a.m.-noon. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2OHu2Y3, 919-542-3030.
Julian Rankin, author of ‘Catfish Dream: Ed Scott's Fight for His Family Farm and Racial Justice in the Mississippi Delta’
Book discussion. Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. flyleafbooks.com, 919-942-7373.
Books Among Friends Book Sale
Details: 12-4 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2PvmfN5.
Community Events
Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies Community Resource Fair
For women who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant or recently post-partum. Sponsored by March of Dimes; hosted by Duke Family Medicine Center. Details: 1-3 p.m. Duke Regional Hospital, First Level Classroom and Classroom 3, 3643 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2wf3i9K.
Outings
Words to Leave By: An Interactive Memoir Writing Workshop
Designed for memoir writers who are looking for a practical approach to getting into the genre. Details: 10-12:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. Register: bit.ly/2OYoYxK, 919-968-2777.
Durham CenterFest
More than 145 juried visual artists; 75 performing arts groups; music; dance; entertainment. Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Downtown Durham. centerfest.durhamarts.org.
Hillsborough Hog Day
BBQ; music; local crafts and gifts; 5K; classic car show; children’s area. Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. River Park, 114 East Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. hogday.org.
Bike Durham: Light The Night Ride
Bring your bike! Bring your lights! We ride out from CCB Plaza to cruise Durham and wind our way to Durty Bull Brewery! Every third Friday. Details: 8 p.m. CCB Plaza, 201 N. Corcoran St., Durham. 919-688-2337.
Brazilian Day NC Festival
Brazilian arts, music, dance, food vendors, raffles. Details: 2-8 p.m. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2LHgoRV.
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Family & Friends Fun Day at Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
Family Fun; Face Painting; Games; Entertainment; Food; Sports; Car Show; Crafts. Details: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Holland Chapel AME Zion Church, 360 Burgess Road, Apex. 919-362-7831.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Tom Driscoll, spttdrdshnk@yahoo.com.
