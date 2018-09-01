Durham County

Daybook for Sunday, Sept. 2-Saturday, Sept. 8

September 01, 2018 06:00 AM

Sunday, Sept. 2

Books

Dave Eggers, author of ‘What Can a Citizen Do?’

Book reading and signing. Details: 3 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Outings

Labor Day Weekend Food Truck Rodeo

Music by Travers Brothership. Details: 12-4 p.m. Free admission. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2nOwboR.

Monday, Sept. 3

Community Events

Compass Center Volunteer Training - Registration Deadline

Services include career and financial education, domestic violence crisis and prevention programs, assistance with legal resources, and youth health programs. Details: All day. Compass Center, 210 Henderson St., Chapel Hill. Register: 919-968-4610.

Tuesday, Sept. 4

Auditions

Triangle Jewish Chorale Call for Singers

No need to be Jewish to sing; just an interest in singing Jewish-inspired music in various genres and languages (particularly interested in, but not limited to, tenors and basses). Prospective singers must commit to attending Tuesday evening rehearsals (6:45-8:45 p.m.) at the Levin JCC in Durham, and to singing in November, February and mid-May concerts. Details: Tuesday, Aug. 28. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. To audition or info, contact: Bernard Most (Auditions Coordinator), bmost@nc.rr.com, 919 493-1288 or Dr. Lorena Guillen (TJC Music Director), lorenaguillen70@hotmail.com.

Scholarships For Young Singers Who Join The Triangle Jewish Chorale

No need to be Jewish to sing. The Triangle Jewish Chorale will offer scholarships to juniors or seniors in high school (fee waiver plus stipend) to selected students, provided they can commit to attending Tuesday evening rehearsals (6:45-8:45 p.m.) at the Levin JCC in Durham, and to singing in November, February, and mid-May concerts. Details: Tuesday, Aug. 28. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. To audition or info, contact: Dr. Lorena Guillen (TJC Music Director), lorenaguillen70@hotmail.com.

Books

Martha Jones, author of ‘Birthright Citizens: A History of Race and Rights in Antebellum America’

In conversation with Deondra Rose, author of "Citizens by Degree.” Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Malka Older, author of ‘State Tectonics’

Book reading. Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. flyleafbooks.com, 919-942-7373.

Outings

Tuesday Night Trivia

Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2MVunVB, 919-667-1100.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

Books

Iris Tillman Hill, author of ‘All This Happened Long Ago - It Happens Now’

Reading and book signing. Details: 6-8 p.m. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. bit.ly/2nEpwwV, 919-660-3663.

Hassan Melehy, Elizabeth T. Gray, and David Need poetry readings

Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. flyleafbooks.com, 919-942-7373.

Books Sandwiched In Book Club

The club will discuss “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time” by Mark Haddon. Details: 11:30 a.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room C, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. 919-968-2777.

Lectures & Discussions

Lecture: CIA and Modern Art

Given by Jennifer Dasal, Associate Curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art and Founder of the ArtCurious Podcast. Details: 7 p.m. Orange County Historical Museum, 201 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. orangenchistory.org, 919-732-2201.

Kids

Preschool Storytime at The Regulator Bookshop

For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Thursday, Sept. 6

Kids

Preschool Storytime at Flyleaf Books

Stories, songs, bubbles and drawings. Details: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. flyleafbooks.com, 919-942-7373.

Books

Poet Laureate of NC Jaki Shelton Green with Joanna Davidson

Reading and book signing. Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Community Events

Navigating College Admissions Workshop

Workshop will provide tips for parents & students on academic performance, extracurricular participation, essays & personal statements, college preparation & how colleges read applications. For ages 13 and up. Details: 6:30-7:30 p.m. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2w4h5jf, 919-560-0203.

Social Security/Disability Legal Aid

Free do-it-yourself legal clinic sponsored by Legal Aid of NC. Register at legalaidnc.org. Details: 2:30-4:30 p.m. South Regional Library, Adult Services Space, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2wgQRte, 919-560-7410.

Good Neighbor Initiative Block Party

Gives neighbors an opportunity to meet each other and socialize in an evening of friendship, free food, live music, games, prizes. Details: 5 p.m. Hargraves Community Center, 216 N. Roberson St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2LwhtM9.

Support Groups/Caregiving

Durham Memory Café

Memory Cafés provide opportunities for individuals with memory loss and their families to socialize with others in similar situations. Details: 10 a.m.-noon. Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. Contact Jordana Brown, 919-354-4924.

Meetings

Durham Businesses Against Crime Meeting

Speaker will be Richard Biever Jr., Senior IT Security Director, Duke University. Details: 8 a.m. Northgate Mall Conference Room, Ruby Tuesday side of mall, lower level, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2HFwR8Y.

New Hope Audubon Society Monthly Meeting

Annual pot luck dinner; bring something to share; bring plates and utensils; drinks provided. Bring 10-12 of your best photo/slides to share. No charge for admission and all are welcome, members and non-members alike. Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. NC Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill.

Friday, Sept. 7

Community Events

Duke Campus Club Fall Reception

Open to Duke-affiliated women interested in learning about the club or joining as new members. Details: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Hill House, 900 S. Duke St., Durham. dukecampusclub.com.

Lectures & Discussions

Music Lecture - Nicholas Matthew, ‘Haydn, Sympathetic Commerce, Resonant Ethics’

Focused on the relationships between music and politics in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. Details: 4-5 p.m. Biddle Hall, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2ORdWua.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Meetings

Durham Police Department PAC 3 Meeting

Details: 10 a.m. Community and Family Life Recreation Center, Lyon Park, 1309 Halley St., Durham. pac3durhamnc.org.

Durham Police Department PAC 4 Meeting

Details: 10 a.m. Campus Hills Recreation Center, 2000 S. Alston Ave., Durham.

Fundraisers

Cups for Carnivores Fundraiser

Enjoy art created by lions, tigers, binturongs in the galleries; silent and live auction; hors d'oeuvres. One-drink ticket include in price. Proceeds benefit Conservator’s Center. Details: 7-11 p.m. $18 person/$30 couple. Reed’s Coffee & Art, 116 W. Clay St., Mebane. Tickets: bit.ly/2MnRdZ0.

Triangle Luncheon Civitan Club Quarter Auction

Twelve local vendors will be “auctioning” their items for a quarter or 50 cents. Details: 9 a.m. Saint Matthew Parish Center, 1001 Mason Road, Durham. 919-477-6432.

4th Annual Triangle Head for the Cure 5K

5K run/walk to raise funds and awareness for local research in the fight against brain cancer. Details: 8-10:30 a.m. $25-$40. Southern Village Green, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. Register: bit.ly/2D5RsPx.

Auditions

Auditions for NC Boys Choir and Girls Choir

Open auditions; no prior singing experience required. Details: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Binkley Memorial Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. ncboyschoir.org. 919-239-9083.

Outings

Orange County’s 14th Annual Dog Swim

No human swimming; dogs must be current on their vaccinations, not in season, and on leash when entering the event. Sponsored by Orange County Animal Services Department. Details: 12-3 p.m. $10 Orange County Residents/$15 Non-Orange County Residents. A.D. Clark Pool, Hargraves Community Center, 216 N. Roberson St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2LoGWXL.

Chapel Hill Public Library Big Book Sale

Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2w3qQOE, 919-968-2777.

Back-2-School Cats Adoption Event

Meet and adopt; seeking donations of cat/dog food, metal collapsible dog crates and clumping cat litter. Sponsored by Independent Animal Rescue. Details: 2-4 p.m. Petco, 4011 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. animalrescue.net.

Durham Chess Club Meeting

All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.

Stream Watch with New Hope Audubon Society

Details: 8 a.m. John Kent will lead a volunteer team conducting monthly water quality monitoring at several sites on New Hope Creek. If interested in participating, please contact John at jnkent25@gmail.com.

