Daybook for Sunday, Sept. 2-Saturday, Sept. 8

Sunday, Sept. 2
Books
Dave Eggers, author of ‘What Can a Citizen Do?’
Book reading and signing. Details: 3 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Labor Day Weekend Food Truck Rodeo
Music by Travers Brothership. Details: 12-4 p.m. Free admission. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2nOwboR.
Monday, Sept. 3
Community Events
Compass Center Volunteer Training - Registration Deadline
Services include career and financial education, domestic violence crisis and prevention programs, assistance with legal resources, and youth health programs. Details: All day. Compass Center, 210 Henderson St., Chapel Hill. Register: 919-968-4610.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
Auditions
Triangle Jewish Chorale Call for Singers
No need to be Jewish to sing; just an interest in singing Jewish-inspired music in various genres and languages (particularly interested in, but not limited to, tenors and basses). Prospective singers must commit to attending Tuesday evening rehearsals (6:45-8:45 p.m.) at the Levin JCC in Durham, and to singing in November, February and mid-May concerts. Details: Tuesday, Aug. 28. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. To audition or info, contact: Bernard Most (Auditions Coordinator), bmost@nc.rr.com, 919 493-1288 or Dr. Lorena Guillen (TJC Music Director), lorenaguillen70@hotmail.com.
Scholarships For Young Singers Who Join The Triangle Jewish Chorale
No need to be Jewish to sing. The Triangle Jewish Chorale will offer scholarships to juniors or seniors in high school (fee waiver plus stipend) to selected students, provided they can commit to attending Tuesday evening rehearsals (6:45-8:45 p.m.) at the Levin JCC in Durham, and to singing in November, February, and mid-May concerts. Details: Tuesday, Aug. 28. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. To audition or info, contact: Dr. Lorena Guillen (TJC Music Director), lorenaguillen70@hotmail.com.
Books
Martha Jones, author of ‘Birthright Citizens: A History of Race and Rights in Antebellum America’
In conversation with Deondra Rose, author of "Citizens by Degree.” Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Malka Older, author of ‘State Tectonics’
Book reading. Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. flyleafbooks.com, 919-942-7373.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2MVunVB, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
Books
Iris Tillman Hill, author of ‘All This Happened Long Ago - It Happens Now’
Reading and book signing. Details: 6-8 p.m. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. bit.ly/2nEpwwV, 919-660-3663.
Hassan Melehy, Elizabeth T. Gray, and David Need poetry readings
Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. flyleafbooks.com, 919-942-7373.
Books Sandwiched In Book Club
The club will discuss “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time” by Mark Haddon. Details: 11:30 a.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room C, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. 919-968-2777.
Lectures & Discussions
Lecture: CIA and Modern Art
Given by Jennifer Dasal, Associate Curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art and Founder of the ArtCurious Podcast. Details: 7 p.m. Orange County Historical Museum, 201 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. orangenchistory.org, 919-732-2201.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator Bookshop
For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Thursday, Sept. 6
Kids
Preschool Storytime at Flyleaf Books
Stories, songs, bubbles and drawings. Details: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. flyleafbooks.com, 919-942-7373.
Books
Poet Laureate of NC Jaki Shelton Green with Joanna Davidson
Reading and book signing. Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
Navigating College Admissions Workshop
Workshop will provide tips for parents & students on academic performance, extracurricular participation, essays & personal statements, college preparation & how colleges read applications. For ages 13 and up. Details: 6:30-7:30 p.m. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2w4h5jf, 919-560-0203.
Social Security/Disability Legal Aid
Free do-it-yourself legal clinic sponsored by Legal Aid of NC. Register at legalaidnc.org. Details: 2:30-4:30 p.m. South Regional Library, Adult Services Space, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2wgQRte, 919-560-7410.
Good Neighbor Initiative Block Party
Gives neighbors an opportunity to meet each other and socialize in an evening of friendship, free food, live music, games, prizes. Details: 5 p.m. Hargraves Community Center, 216 N. Roberson St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2LwhtM9.
Support Groups/Caregiving
Durham Memory Café
Memory Cafés provide opportunities for individuals with memory loss and their families to socialize with others in similar situations. Details: 10 a.m.-noon. Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. Contact Jordana Brown, 919-354-4924.
Meetings
Durham Businesses Against Crime Meeting
Speaker will be Richard Biever Jr., Senior IT Security Director, Duke University. Details: 8 a.m. Northgate Mall Conference Room, Ruby Tuesday side of mall, lower level, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2HFwR8Y.
New Hope Audubon Society Monthly Meeting
Annual pot luck dinner; bring something to share; bring plates and utensils; drinks provided. Bring 10-12 of your best photo/slides to share. No charge for admission and all are welcome, members and non-members alike. Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. NC Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill.
Friday, Sept. 7
Community Events
Duke Campus Club Fall Reception
Open to Duke-affiliated women interested in learning about the club or joining as new members. Details: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Hill House, 900 S. Duke St., Durham. dukecampusclub.com.
Lectures & Discussions
Music Lecture - Nicholas Matthew, ‘Haydn, Sympathetic Commerce, Resonant Ethics’
Focused on the relationships between music and politics in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. Details: 4-5 p.m. Biddle Hall, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2ORdWua.
Saturday, Sept. 8
Meetings
Durham Police Department PAC 3 Meeting
Details: 10 a.m. Community and Family Life Recreation Center, Lyon Park, 1309 Halley St., Durham. pac3durhamnc.org.
Durham Police Department PAC 4 Meeting
Details: 10 a.m. Campus Hills Recreation Center, 2000 S. Alston Ave., Durham.
Fundraisers
Cups for Carnivores Fundraiser
Enjoy art created by lions, tigers, binturongs in the galleries; silent and live auction; hors d'oeuvres. One-drink ticket include in price. Proceeds benefit Conservator’s Center. Details: 7-11 p.m. $18 person/$30 couple. Reed’s Coffee & Art, 116 W. Clay St., Mebane. Tickets: bit.ly/2MnRdZ0.
Triangle Luncheon Civitan Club Quarter Auction
Twelve local vendors will be “auctioning” their items for a quarter or 50 cents. Details: 9 a.m. Saint Matthew Parish Center, 1001 Mason Road, Durham. 919-477-6432.
4th Annual Triangle Head for the Cure 5K
5K run/walk to raise funds and awareness for local research in the fight against brain cancer. Details: 8-10:30 a.m. $25-$40. Southern Village Green, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. Register: bit.ly/2D5RsPx.
Auditions
Auditions for NC Boys Choir and Girls Choir
Open auditions; no prior singing experience required. Details: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Binkley Memorial Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. ncboyschoir.org. 919-239-9083.
Outings
Orange County’s 14th Annual Dog Swim
No human swimming; dogs must be current on their vaccinations, not in season, and on leash when entering the event. Sponsored by Orange County Animal Services Department. Details: 12-3 p.m. $10 Orange County Residents/$15 Non-Orange County Residents. A.D. Clark Pool, Hargraves Community Center, 216 N. Roberson St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2LoGWXL.
Chapel Hill Public Library Big Book Sale
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2w3qQOE, 919-968-2777.
Back-2-School Cats Adoption Event
Meet and adopt; seeking donations of cat/dog food, metal collapsible dog crates and clumping cat litter. Sponsored by Independent Animal Rescue. Details: 2-4 p.m. Petco, 4011 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. animalrescue.net.
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Stream Watch with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 8 a.m. John Kent will lead a volunteer team conducting monthly water quality monitoring at several sites on New Hope Creek. If interested in participating, please contact John at jnkent25@gmail.com.
