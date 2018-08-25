Daybook for Sunday, Aug. 26-Saturday, Sept. 1

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Aug. 26
Fundraisers
Annual Grapes Sale at Fisher Memorial United Holy Church
Huge scuppernong and muscadine grapes straight from the vineyards of Georgia will be sold in 2 lb. bags for $6 and by the case for $60. Details: 12:30-2 p.m. Fisher Memorial United Holy Church, 420 E. Piedmont Ave., Durham. 919-606-4038.
Outings
Kids for Change Celebration
Music by Rissi Palmer, Baron von Rumblebuss; hip-hop puppetry by Jeghetto; food trucks; family friendly fun. Presented by Families Moving Forward. Details: 3-5 p.m. Free admission. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2N6UicV.
Free Things in Life Fest
A celebration of art, music and people, sharing, discovering and connecting. Details: 12-8 p.m. Free admission. All Peoples Grill, 6122 Guess Road, Durham. freethingsinlifefest.com.
Durham Underutilized Food Festival
A festival celebrating the food that doesn't usually make it to our plates, focused fully on ribs and sweet potatos. Pay by the pound. Details: 12-4 p.m. Free admission. Bull City Burger and Brewery, 107 E. Parrish St., Durham. bit.ly/2KkldQx, 919-680-2333.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center, 1800 East Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Bo Howes at bohowes@gmail.com.
Monday, Aug. 27
Community Events
NC Resists Hosts Letter Writing Night
Write letters to political prisoners (or whoever). Supplies and stamps provided. Details: 5 p.m. Free. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2LfFfQx, 919-667-1100.
Scams and Fraud
Better Business Bureau will discuss the latest scams and fraud that are targeting Eastern NC consumers at home. Details: 6:30-7:30 p.m. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2LjTlQS, 919-560-7410.
Fundraisers
Annual Grapes Sale at Fisher Memorial United Holy Church
Huge scuppernong and muscadine grapes straight from the vineyards of Georgia will be sold in 2 lb. bags for $6 and by the case for $60. Details: Contact the church office at 919-606-4038. Fisher Memorial United Holy Church, 420 E. Piedmont Ave., Durham.
Auditions
Auditions for NC Boys Choir and Girls Choir
Open auditions; no prior singing experience required. Details: 6:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Binkley Memorial Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. ncboyschoir.org. 919-239-9083.
Outings
Meet the Artist: Doreen Jakob, ceramic artist
Q&A session will follow the guided workshop. Bring a favorite texture if you like to experiment. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2Jvgxqk, 919-560-0231.
Stock Talk
A lively friendly group meeting monthly to discuss investments, retirement, business trends and tax. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. East Regional Library, Tutoring/Study Room #2, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2uGBvNM, 919-560-0203.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
Support Groups/Caregiving
Powerful Tools for Caregivers - Registration Deadline
Six classes address stress, nutrition, effective communication, family meetings, anger, and frustration. Offered by Durham Cooperative Extension and Center for Senior Life. Details: Classes meet Wednesdays, Sept. 5-Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-noon. No cost; seats limited. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Register: Peggy Kernodle, 919-560-0523.
Person with Dementia and Care Partner Support Group
Details: 10:30 a.m.-noon. Grey Stone Baptist Church, 2601 Hillsborough Road, Durham. Contact Lisa Gwyther, 919-660-7508, before attending for the first time.
Meetings
National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 566 Meeting
Become a member of NARFE to protect your hard earned Federal Employee Benefits that you paid for. Details: 11 a.m. All you can eat buffet lunch $10.50 per person. Bullocks BBQ, 3330 Quebec Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2oHKmvF, 919-672-7891.
InterNeighborhood Council (INC) of Durham Meeting
INC is a coalition of Durham’s neighborhood and homeowner’s associations. Details: 7 p.m. Golden Belt Arts Complex, Neighborhood Services Conference Room, Building #2, 3rd Floor, 807 E. Main St., Durham. www.durham-inc.org.
Community Events
Women's Equality Day Celebration
Join the League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham counties for cocktails and conversation with our elected officials. Cash bar. Details: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tobacco Road Sports Cafe, 1118 Environ Way, Chapel Hill. RSVP: kaw22lwv@gmail.com.
Auditions
Durham Community Chorale Voice Placement
DCC will conduct voice placement for new singers. All voice parts welcome, especially tenor and bass. Details: Tuesday, Aug. 28, 6:30-7 p.m. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. durhamcommunitychorale.org.
Triangle Jewish Chorale Call for Singers
No need to be Jewish to sing; just an interest in singing Jewish-inspired music in various genres and languages (particularly interested in, but not limited to, tenors and basses). Prospective singers must commit to attending Tuesday evening rehearsals (6:45-8:45 p.m.) at the Levin JCC in Durham, and to singing in November, February and mid-May concerts. Details: Tuesday, Aug. 28. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. to audition or info, contact: Bernard Most (Auditions Coordinator), bmost@nc.rr.com, 919 493-1288 or Dr. Lorena Guillen (TJC Music Director), lorenaguillen70@hotmail.com.
Scholarships For Young Singers Who Join The Triangle Jewish Chorale
No need to be Jewish to sing. The Triangle Jewish Chorale will offer scholarships to juniors or seniors in high school (fee waiver plus stipend) to selected students, provided they can commit to attending Tuesday evening rehearsals (6:45-8:45 p.m.) at the Levin JCC in Durham, and to singing in November, February, and mid-May concerts. Details: Tuesday, Aug. 28. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. To audition or info, contact: Dr. Lorena Guillen (TJC Music Director), lorenaguillen70@hotmail.com.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
Support Groups/Caregiving
Daughters Concerned for Aging Relatives Support Group
Details: 12-1:15 p.m. Duke Clinic, Room 3512, 3rd Floor, 40 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham. Info: Bobbi Matchar, 919-660-7509.
Lectures & Discussions
Downtown Durham, Inc. Speaker Series - ‘The Urban Freeway Removal Movement’
Presented by McAdams. Guest speaker Ian Lockwood, a Livable Transportation Engineer and leader in urban freeway removal policy and design, will lead the discussion. Details: Free discussion 4-5 p.m.; Networking reception 5-6 p.m. $35. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2wk7hky.
Kids/Books
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator
For ages 2ish to 5ish; siblings are welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Books
Terry Roberts, author of ‘The Holy Ghost Speakeasy and Revival’
Author visit and discussion. Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2L0bwM3, 919-942-7373.
Outings
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center, 1800 East Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Tom Driscoll at spttdrdshnk@yahoo.com.
Thursday, Aug. 30
Community Events
Inter-Faith Council for Social Service Community Meeting Series
“Low Barrier, Housing-Focused Shelter: What it Means and How it Has Worked in Other Communities.” Presentation by Terry Allebaugh, NC Coalition to End Homelessness. Q&A will follow. Details: 7-8:30 p.m. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2OuW6wU.
Durham County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program Information Session
Master Gardeners are volunteers trained to help connect North Carolinians with horticultural knowledge and research; required to volunteer 40 hours per calendar year; required to attend an information session prior to submitting an application. The 2019 training class will meet weekly from January through April. Details: 10-11 a.m. Durham County Extension Office, 721 Foster St., Durham. Register: pana_jones@ncsu.edu, 919-560-0521.
Support Groups/Caregiving
Durham Alzheimer's Evening Family Support Group
Details: 6:30-8 p.m. Duke Clinic, Duke Medical Center Board Room 11708, 1st Floor, 40 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham. Info: Natalie Leary, 919-660-7542.
Outings
Chapel Hill Friends of the Downtown Meeting
Rick Steinbacher, UNC’s Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Communications, will inform on the many construction projects, new facilities and this year’s athletic schedule. Details: 9:30 a.m. Coffee; 10 a.m. Meeting. Free. Breadmen’s, 324 West Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. 919-967-7110.
Sounds of the Night at Eno River State Park
Learn about what is in the woods around you at night, why they make the noises that they do, and some simple identification. Bring bug repellant. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 7:30 p.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Shelter, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686, bit.ly/2OTXIQK.
Friday, Aug. 31
Fundraisers
Hillsborough Police Department Charity Golf Tournament - Registration Deadline
Benefits the Orange Rural Fire Department in honor of fallen firefighter Assistant Chief Jeffrey ‘Stan’ Holden. Rain or shine; shotgun start; four-player “captain’s choice” format. Teams can register for $50 per player, which includes cart rental, lunch and greens fee. Details: Deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 31. Tournament takes place Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 a.m. Shamrock Golf Course, 1722 Shamrock Drive, Burlington. Register: William Parker, 919-296-9542, Sgt. Nick Chelenza, 919-296-9552. Info: bit.ly/2LB4Cg0.
Saturday, Sept. 1
Outings
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show
See some of the best classic cars in NC. Breakfast, lunch, and homemade ice cream for sale. Details: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fellowship Baptist Church, 515 Southerland St., Durham. Info: 919-618-2922.
Bull City Rumble
Vintage motorcyles, scooters and cafe racers; tech sessions; music. Details: 11 a.m. Free for spectators. Social Games and Brews, 1007 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2Mkmug1.
Good Morning, Mrs. Dunnagan Hike at Eno River State Park
Moderately strenuous hike of the scenic Pea Creek and Dunnagan trails past the marker for the final resting place of Mrs. P. Catharine Dunnagan. Recommended for ages 14 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 9:30 a.m. Eno River State Park, Cole Mill Parking Area, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686, bit.ly/2Ms0tw3.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 2 p.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Tommy Richey at tsrichey@gmail.com.
Comments