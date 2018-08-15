Thousands in Durham can’t afford housing, will enter lottery just for waiting list

The Durham Housing Authority office at 330 E. Main St. has computers available for those housing choice voucher applicants who do not have access to computers during the housing choice voucher waiting list lottery application period from Aug. 20-26. The DHA office will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 20-22 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 23-24. Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan dvaughan@heraldsun.com