Million dollar homes coming to South Durham

South Durham is getting more million dollar homes. They will be built along the county line after a rezoning was approved Monday night.

The majority of Colvard Farms, which now has 170 lots, is in Chatham County. The new houses will be on the Durham side of the county line as the neighborhood near Jordan Lake expands. The Durham County Board of Commissioners rezoned 29 acres of vacant rural residential land to suburban residential for up to 31 houses.

Homes in Colvard Farms start at $950,000 for the land and a custom house, according to the development’s site. It describes itself as a “unique luxury community originally designed by noted national conservation planner Randall Arendt.” New lots range from 0.69 to 1.1 acres. It is located off N.C. 751, a few miles from The Streets at Southpoint mall and Interstate 40. The development boasts nature trails, woods, ponds and a lot of green space. Duke football coach David Cutcliffe owns a home in the neighborhood.





City leaders have said Durham is in a housing “crisis” as it deals with rapid growth and have encouraged denser housing, like new townhouse developments. However the county commissioners approved the Colvard Farms rezoning without much discussion. Houses on the Durham County side are served by Creekside Elementary, Githens Middle and Jordan High schools in Durham Public Schools. The developer did not proffer any impact funds to the school system.

Durham development has already reached the county line with Wake County. Two new developments are under construction in east Durham County on Leesville Road, near the Brier Creek shopping area, and Carolina Arbors development was built a few years ago. Carolina Arbors is a neighborhood of single-family houses for people 55 and up. A new fire and EMS station will soon open on the Durham end of Leesville Road.

The Durham Planning Commission, a joint city-county appointed advisory board, recommended the commissioners approve the rezoning 11-0. The development uses city water and Aqua sewer. No one spoke in opposition during the rezoning public hearing.