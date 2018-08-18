Daybook for Sunday, Aug. 19-Saturday, Aug. 25

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Aug. 19
Outings
Southwest Durham Food Truck Extravaganza
Back to school event. Bring non-perishable food item. Inside eating; kids’ activities. Sponsored by Spectacular Magazine. Details: 12-5 p.m. Free admission. Parking lot of 7007 Fayetteville St., Durham. 919-916-1640.
Triangle Vegfest
Explore benefit of plant-based lifestyle; vendors; food trucks; food samples; live music. Details: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Durham Armory, 220 Foster St., Durham. trianglevegfest.com.
Sister Cities: Meet Our Intergenerational Neighbors in Durham
Come meet our neighbors who are from Asia, Africa, South America, Central America, North America, Western and Eastern Europe, and Australia. Discover how they are contributing to the vibrant growth of Durham. Details: 3-4:30 p.m. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2MHPXwN, 919-560-7410.
St. Mary’s Chapel 66th Annual Homecoming
Featuring the Rev. Laura Thompson and the Women's Singing Circle of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Details: 4:45 p.m. Organ Music; 5 p.m. Service; 6 p.m. Covered dish dinner with barbecue provided. St. Mary’s Chapel, Corner of St. Mary’s and Schley Roads, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2Oylhyr.
Monday, Aug. 20
Books
William Powers, author of ‘Dispatches from the Sweet Life’
Author visit and discussion. Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2O7bYVW, 919-942-7373.
Support Groups/Caregiving
Orange County Memory Café
Memory Cafés provide opportunities for individuals with memory loss and their families to socialize with others in similar situations. Details: 2-4 p.m. The Passmore Center, 103 Meadowlands Drive, Hillsborough. Contact Kim Lamon-Loperfido, 919-245-4253.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
Books
Delia Owens, author of ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’
Author visit and discussion. Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2LYRwcB, 919-942-7373.
Community Events
Durham County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program Information Session
Master Gardeners are volunteers trained to help connect North Carolinians with horticultural knowledge and research; required to volunteer 40 hours per calendar year; required to attend an information session prior to submitting an application. The 2019 training class will meet weekly from January through April. Details: 2-3 p.m. Durham County Extension Office, 721 Foster St., Durham. Register: pana_jones@ncsu.edu, 919-560-0521.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
Lectures & Discussions
Stephen J. Dubner Public Lecture at UNC
Award-winning author, journalist, and radio and TV personality. Details: 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Gerrard Hall, UNC, 226 Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2LWSp5q.
Books
Abbey Mei Otis, author of short story collection ‘Alien Virus Love Diaster: Stories’
Author visit and discussion. Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2vAJmwy, 919-942-7373.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator
For ages 2ish to 5ish; siblings are welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7:30 a.m. Meet across the entryway road behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Thursday, Aug. 23
Community Events
4th Annual Women’s March
Commemorates “Women’s Equality Day.” March to Durham Central Park to a rally with speakers, performance artists, skits, DJ, live music bands. Details: Gather at 4:30 p.m. at the Durham County Register of Deeds Office, 200 E. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2Oy6IMn.
Community Luncheon Roundtable
Featuring Durham County Sheriff-Elect Clarence Birkhead. Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Free lunch from CORE Catering. All are welcome. Details: Noon. Shepherd’s House UMC, Fellowship Hall, 107 N. Driver St., Durham. nonviolentdurham.org, 919-698-9092.
Landlord/Tenant Rights
Explains your rights as a tenant and what to do if your landland will not make repairs. Sponsored by Legal Aid of NC. Registration required at legaidnc.org. Details: 2:30-3:30 p.m. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2mmuCxb, 919-560-0203.
Delightfully Different Lunch MeetUp
Sponsored by Durham Business & Professional Chain. Hear remarks by Faith Bynum CPA on Fundamentals of Starting Your Own Business. Details: 1-2:30 p.m. $10 Lunch Buffet. The Palace International, 1104 Broad St., Durham. Reservations: bit.ly/2MHMAG1.
ICRAM Community Day
Employment booths, public health seminars. Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Birchwood Heights Community Center, 416 Walton St., Durham. bit.ly/2NZUYkm.
Support Groups
Dementia Education for the In-Home Caregiver
Two sessions will cover an overview of dementia, effects of dementia on daily tasks and how to make daily activities more successful. Details: Aug. 23 and Aug. 30, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free; registration required. Passmore Center, 103 Meadowlands Drive, Hillsborough. Register: 919-245-4253.
Lectures & Discussions
The Great American Read - ‘Other Worlds’
An eight-part series of panel discussions that explores and celebrates the power of reading, told through the prism of America’s 100 best-loved novels. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Jri1SJ, 919-968-2777.
‘Being Kind and The Way One Thinks - Ways to Cope with Stress’
Presented by Dr. Vinston Goldman, Associate Professor of Psychology at NCCU. Details: 7 p.m. St. Mark AME Zion Church, 531 South Roxboro St., Durham. 919-688-2092.
Friday, Aug. 24
Outings
Stagville Under the Stars
West African storytelling and stargazing through a telescope. Details: 8-10 p.m. Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Highway, Durham. bit.ly/2v2ZebK, 919-620-0120.
Roxboro Personality Festival
Amusement rides; food vendors; craft and merchandise vendors; entertainment. Details: 4-10 p.m. Uptown Roxboro, 211 North Main St., Roxboro. bit.ly/2v9UXmW.
Saturday, Aug. 25
Books
Camille Andros, author of ‘The Dress and the Girl’
Details: 11 a.m.-noon. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2NW1BoM, 919-542-3030.
Michel Stone, author of ‘Border Child’
Details: 2-3 p.m. McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2mjkUvA, 919-542-3030.
Lectures & Discussions
Discussion on Traditional vs. Self Publishing
Nancy Peacock, the 2018 Piedmont Laureate, will lead a discussion focused on the expectations and differences in self vs. traditional publishing. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2uJSoHw, 919-560-0203.
Outings
Harvest and Hornworm Festival at Duke Homestead
Looping contest; Hornworm race; live music; local arts and crafts vendors; hands on history; tobacco auction. Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham. bit.ly/2Kd9KCj.
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Triangle Scrabble Tournament
All ages invited to register and participate; mall visitors can enjoy watching. Game boards provided. Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $20 for players; free to watch. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2P664pB, 919-286-4407.
Roxboro Personality Festival
Amusement rides; food vendors; craft and merchandise vendors; entertainment. Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Uptown Roxboro, 211 North Main St., Roxboro. bit.ly/2v9UXmW.
