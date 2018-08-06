Women are paid less than men in Durham. City may be step closer to addressing it

Women generally earn less than men in Durham.
Mayor Pro Tem Jillian Johnson read those words before the Durham City Council on Monday night in a resolution supporting the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women.
Gailya Paliga, state president of the National Organization for Women (NOW), said endorsing the resolution is a step toward “allocating a person or money for figuring out the status of women and fixing it in the system.” WomenNC, the nonprofit supporting the convention will help Durham advisory boards with the research.
The city doesn’t currently have any funding planned for addressing gender disparities, but it could come up in next year’s budget talks.
“I’m very open to considering funding for gender equity initiatives,” Johnson said.
The Mayor’s Council for Women started meeting earlier this year after being suggested by former Mayor Pro Tem Cora Cole-McFadden, who lost her reelection bid last year. The council is working on a report of the status of women and girls in the city.
Durham County was ahead of the city on this issue, with the Durham County Board of Commissioners passing its resolution supporting the convention last year and the Durham County Women’s Commission underway for years.
The commission has a small budget — just $500 a year, said commission vice chair Kim Cameron.
“And we do a lot with that,” Cameron said.
The commission will lead a forum on pay equity Oct. 9 at the Durham County Health and Human Services building on East Main Street. It previously led a women in leadership forum.
The pay equity forum will examine how women start their jobs at a lower salary, so need to begin new jobs at a salary level that’s more equitable to their male colleagues. Women are taught not to brag about themselves, she said, but they need to promote their work.
Cameron said the commission found that in general, women in Durham make 40 percent less than men overall.
Dolly Reaves, a member of the Mayor’s Council for Women, said the most obvious issue for the council is gentrification, followed by affordable child care and workforce discrimination. She also said members want to have law enforcement and social services workers who not only speak Spanish but understand Hispanic culture.
Reaves said the council wants people in the Hispanic community to feel safe when they come to police, especially about domestic violence issues.
Also Monday night, council member Javiera Caballero read the mayor’s proclamation supporting Durham as a “breastfeeding-friendly” city.
Other cities that have supported the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women include Pittsburgh, Miami, New Orleans and Los Angeles. The convention is a campaign to provide “leadership to empower local women’s organizations and other groups to protect women’s human rights in the city.”
Comments