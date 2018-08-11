Durham County

Daybook for Sunday, Aug. 12-Saturday, Aug. 18

August 11, 2018 06:00 AM

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.

Sunday, Aug. 12

Books

Middle Grade Book Club - ‘Wish,’ by Barbara O’Connor

Join McIntyre’s children’s bookseller Anna Shartzer as she leads a summer book club for kids ages 8-12. Fun, friends, crafts, snacks and great book talk. Details: 2 p.m. Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2Nd4nVj, 919-542-3030.

Outings

APS Cat Adoption Event

Details: 2-3:30 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2NUfeoh, 919-286-2700.

The Love Party Wedding Expo

Unconventional wedding fair for couples planning unique, non-traditional weddings; wedding professionals fully supportive of the LGBTQ+ Community. Details: 1-4 p.m. Free admission. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Register: bit.ly/2Ln6ART.

Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society

Details: 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 East Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Joe Donahue at jcdonahue52@gmail.com.

Monday, Aug. 13

Community Events

Durham Police Department PAC 2 Meeting

Details: 6-8 p.m. DPS Training Facility, Cafeteria, 2107 Hillandale Road, Durham. pac2durham.org.

Support Groups/Caregiving

Orange County Memory Café

Memory Cafés provide opportunities for individuals with memory loss and their families to socialize with others in similar situations. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. The Seymour Center, 2552 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. Contact Kim Lamon-Loperfido, 919-245-4253.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

Community Events

Family Law Information Session

General information about family law issues led by a local attorney. Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free childcare. Compass Center, 210 Henderson St., Chapel Hill. www.compassctr.org, 919-968-4610.

Child Custody and Visitation

Free do-it-yourself legal clinic sponsored by Legal Aid of NC. Registration required at legaidnc.org. Details: 2:30-4:30 p.m. South Regional Library, Adult Services Space, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2LrxRi2, 919-560-7410.

Outings

Meet the Animals

The Museum of Natural Science will bring live animals. Event is specifically geared for adults with special needs. All are welcome. Details: 2-3 p.m. MakerLab@Northgate, Suite 106, 1058 North Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2zLjQdp. 919-560-0116.

Durham Hand Embroidery Group

All needleworkers and skill levels welcome. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St., Durham. Contact: jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.

Tuesday Night Trivia

Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

Community Events

Debt Consolidation Workshop

Hear from a financial expert at BB&T about ways to manage personal debt. Details: 5:30-6:30 p.m. MakerLab@Northgate, Suite 106, 1058 North Club Blvd., Durham. Register: bit.ly/2LjlPKK, 919-560-0116.

Meetings

Durham AARP Local Chapter #189 Meeting

All persons, 50 years and older are invited to attend. Details: 2 p.m. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Contact Tanya L C Best, 919-236-5728.

Fundraisers

Barbecue Fundraiser

Hosted by Orange Congregations In Mission. Barbecue, slaw, baked beans, roll plates. Desserts and beverages available. Eat in or take out. All proceeds support the food pantry and Meals on Wheels. Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (or until sold out). Exchange Club Park, 331 Exchange Park Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2OmlAxf, 919-732-6194.

Outings

Summer Blast at Chapel Hill Public Library

Bring a chair, listen to music from the band Big Fat Gap, grab a Locopop, and relax outside! Details: 6-7 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Oxrlbb, 919-968-2777.

Kids

Preschool Storytime at The Regulator

For ages 2ish to 5ish; siblings are welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Thursday, Aug. 16

Community Events

Divorce Clinic

Free simple divorce clinic sponsored by Legal Aid of NC. Registration required at legaidnc.org. Details: 2:30-3:30 p.m. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2NmWahp, 919-560-0203.

Orange County Low-Cost Rabies Vaccine Clinic

1-year and 3-year vaccinations for $10; microchips for $35 each, including registration fees. Dogs on a leash/cats in a carrier. Details: 3-5 p.m. Orange County Animal Services Center, 1601 Eubanks Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/1ctUaAM, 919-942-7387.

Outings

Durham Coupon Swap

Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2L0XOIR, 919-560-8590.

Friday, Aug. 17

Community Events

Self Esteem Support Group - Registration Deadline

For women to work on building their self esteem and encouraing others through arts. Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Compass Center, 210 Henderson St., Chapel HIll. www.compassctr.org, 919-968-4610.

Fundraisers

Huge Two-Day Indoor Estate/Yard Sale

Tools, collectibles, antiques, furniture, household items, linens, children’s clothes (sizes 0-6), seasonal decor, toys, and more. Sponsored by United Methodist Women. All proceeds go to local and world missions. Details: 2-6 p.m. Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church, 5731 Roxboro Road, Durham. www.mtsylvan.org.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Community Events

Durham Police Department PAC 1 Meeting

Details: 9:30 a.m. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St., Durham.

Fundraisers

Huge Two-Day Indoor Estate/Yard Sale

Tools, collectibles, antiques, furniture, household items, linens, children’s clothes (sizes 0-6), seasonal decor, toys, and more. Sponsored by United Methodist Women. All proceeds go to local and world missions. Details: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church, 5731 Roxboro Road, Durham. www.mtsylvan.org.

Fill that Bus

School supply drive to benefit Durham Public School teachers and students. See website for list of supplies. Details: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sam’s Club and Office Depot Parking Lot, 4001 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Chick-Fil-A at Renaissance Village, 7835 Leonardo Drive, Durham. crayons2calculators.org, 919-695-7199.

Live and Silent Auction

Join Friends of Blaine for an auction to help support Blaine Avery in his recovery from Lyme Disease. Blaine’s work has been on display at Avery Pottery and Tileworks in Seagrove. Details: 11 a.m. Cedar Creek Gallery, 1150 Fleming Road, Creedmoor. friendsofblaineavery.com, 919-528-1041.

Books

David Joy, author of ‘The Line That Held Us,’ and Delia Owens, author of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

Details: 5:30 p.m. Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2uEEyGf, 919-542-3030.

Outings

Durham Chess Club Meeting

All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.

Back to School Celebration Party and School Supplies Drive

Stories, crafts and snacks; bring school supplies for Chatham teachers. Details: 4-5 p.m. Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2LoSPOr, 919-542-3030.

Fairview Live - A Day in the Park

Food; entertainment; activities for youth and adults. Bring your lawn chairs. Sponsored by Fairview Community Watch, Hillsborough Police Department and Orange County Parks and Recreation. Details: 12-5 p.m. Fairview Park, 195 Torain St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2LLaXph.

The History of Vintage Baseball Cards and Sports Memorabilia

Join expert Michael Osacky who shares why baseball cards were first created and autograph authentication is so important. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2zI9rPI, 919-560-8590.

Ask A Mechanic a Question/Share The Road Community Event

Ask questions of mechanics from several auto repair shops in the community; fire and law enforcement departments and MADD will be there to answer questions and share information. Details: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Advance Auto Parts Parking Lot, 1031 N. Madison Blvd., Roxboro.

West Durham Baptist Church Youth Explosion Block Party

Featuring games, prizes and food. Details: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. West Durham Baptist Church, 1901 Athens Ave., Durham. 919-682-4453.

