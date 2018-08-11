Daybook for Sunday, Aug. 12-Saturday, Aug. 18

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Aug. 12
Books
Middle Grade Book Club - ‘Wish,’ by Barbara O’Connor
Join McIntyre’s children’s bookseller Anna Shartzer as she leads a summer book club for kids ages 8-12. Fun, friends, crafts, snacks and great book talk. Details: 2 p.m. Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2Nd4nVj, 919-542-3030.
Outings
APS Cat Adoption Event
Details: 2-3:30 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2NUfeoh, 919-286-2700.
The Love Party Wedding Expo
Unconventional wedding fair for couples planning unique, non-traditional weddings; wedding professionals fully supportive of the LGBTQ+ Community. Details: 1-4 p.m. Free admission. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Register: bit.ly/2Ln6ART.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 East Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Joe Donahue at jcdonahue52@gmail.com.
Monday, Aug. 13
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 2 Meeting
Details: 6-8 p.m. DPS Training Facility, Cafeteria, 2107 Hillandale Road, Durham. pac2durham.org.
Support Groups/Caregiving
Orange County Memory Café
Memory Cafés provide opportunities for individuals with memory loss and their families to socialize with others in similar situations. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. The Seymour Center, 2552 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. Contact Kim Lamon-Loperfido, 919-245-4253.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
Community Events
Family Law Information Session
General information about family law issues led by a local attorney. Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free childcare. Compass Center, 210 Henderson St., Chapel Hill. www.compassctr.org, 919-968-4610.
Child Custody and Visitation
Free do-it-yourself legal clinic sponsored by Legal Aid of NC. Registration required at legaidnc.org. Details: 2:30-4:30 p.m. South Regional Library, Adult Services Space, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2LrxRi2, 919-560-7410.
Outings
Meet the Animals
The Museum of Natural Science will bring live animals. Event is specifically geared for adults with special needs. All are welcome. Details: 2-3 p.m. MakerLab@Northgate, Suite 106, 1058 North Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2zLjQdp. 919-560-0116.
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
All needleworkers and skill levels welcome. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St., Durham. Contact: jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
Community Events
Debt Consolidation Workshop
Hear from a financial expert at BB&T about ways to manage personal debt. Details: 5:30-6:30 p.m. MakerLab@Northgate, Suite 106, 1058 North Club Blvd., Durham. Register: bit.ly/2LjlPKK, 919-560-0116.
Meetings
Durham AARP Local Chapter #189 Meeting
All persons, 50 years and older are invited to attend. Details: 2 p.m. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Contact Tanya L C Best, 919-236-5728.
Fundraisers
Barbecue Fundraiser
Hosted by Orange Congregations In Mission. Barbecue, slaw, baked beans, roll plates. Desserts and beverages available. Eat in or take out. All proceeds support the food pantry and Meals on Wheels. Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (or until sold out). Exchange Club Park, 331 Exchange Park Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2OmlAxf, 919-732-6194.
Outings
Summer Blast at Chapel Hill Public Library
Bring a chair, listen to music from the band Big Fat Gap, grab a Locopop, and relax outside! Details: 6-7 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Oxrlbb, 919-968-2777.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 East Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Jan Hansen at otusasio@icloud.com.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator
For ages 2ish to 5ish; siblings are welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Thursday, Aug. 16
Community Events
Divorce Clinic
Free simple divorce clinic sponsored by Legal Aid of NC. Registration required at legaidnc.org. Details: 2:30-3:30 p.m. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2NmWahp, 919-560-0203.
Orange County Low-Cost Rabies Vaccine Clinic
1-year and 3-year vaccinations for $10; microchips for $35 each, including registration fees. Dogs on a leash/cats in a carrier. Details: 3-5 p.m. Orange County Animal Services Center, 1601 Eubanks Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/1ctUaAM, 919-942-7387.
Outings
Durham Coupon Swap
Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2L0XOIR, 919-560-8590.
Friday, Aug. 17
Community Events
Self Esteem Support Group - Registration Deadline
For women to work on building their self esteem and encouraing others through arts. Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Compass Center, 210 Henderson St., Chapel HIll. www.compassctr.org, 919-968-4610.
Fundraisers
Huge Two-Day Indoor Estate/Yard Sale
Tools, collectibles, antiques, furniture, household items, linens, children’s clothes (sizes 0-6), seasonal decor, toys, and more. Sponsored by United Methodist Women. All proceeds go to local and world missions. Details: 2-6 p.m. Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church, 5731 Roxboro Road, Durham. www.mtsylvan.org.
Saturday, Aug. 18
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 1 Meeting
Details: 9:30 a.m. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St., Durham.
Fundraisers
Huge Two-Day Indoor Estate/Yard Sale
Tools, collectibles, antiques, furniture, household items, linens, children’s clothes (sizes 0-6), seasonal decor, toys, and more. Sponsored by United Methodist Women. All proceeds go to local and world missions. Details: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church, 5731 Roxboro Road, Durham. www.mtsylvan.org.
Fill that Bus
School supply drive to benefit Durham Public School teachers and students. See website for list of supplies. Details: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sam’s Club and Office Depot Parking Lot, 4001 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Chick-Fil-A at Renaissance Village, 7835 Leonardo Drive, Durham. crayons2calculators.org, 919-695-7199.
Live and Silent Auction
Join Friends of Blaine for an auction to help support Blaine Avery in his recovery from Lyme Disease. Blaine’s work has been on display at Avery Pottery and Tileworks in Seagrove. Details: 11 a.m. Cedar Creek Gallery, 1150 Fleming Road, Creedmoor. friendsofblaineavery.com, 919-528-1041.
Books
David Joy, author of ‘The Line That Held Us,’ and Delia Owens, author of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
Details: 5:30 p.m. Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2uEEyGf, 919-542-3030.
Outings
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Back to School Celebration Party and School Supplies Drive
Stories, crafts and snacks; bring school supplies for Chatham teachers. Details: 4-5 p.m. Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2LoSPOr, 919-542-3030.
Fairview Live - A Day in the Park
Food; entertainment; activities for youth and adults. Bring your lawn chairs. Sponsored by Fairview Community Watch, Hillsborough Police Department and Orange County Parks and Recreation. Details: 12-5 p.m. Fairview Park, 195 Torain St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2LLaXph.
The History of Vintage Baseball Cards and Sports Memorabilia
Join expert Michael Osacky who shares why baseball cards were first created and autograph authentication is so important. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2zI9rPI, 919-560-8590.
Ask A Mechanic a Question/Share The Road Community Event
Ask questions of mechanics from several auto repair shops in the community; fire and law enforcement departments and MADD will be there to answer questions and share information. Details: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Advance Auto Parts Parking Lot, 1031 N. Madison Blvd., Roxboro.
West Durham Baptist Church Youth Explosion Block Party
Featuring games, prizes and food. Details: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. West Durham Baptist Church, 1901 Athens Ave., Durham. 919-682-4453.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 East Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Jan Hansen at otusasio@icloud.com.
Comments