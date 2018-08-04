Daybook for Sunday, Aug. 5-Saturday, Aug. 11

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Aug. 5
Outings
Third Season Gardening: Planting in the Fall
A talk presented by Master Gardener Charles Murphy on suggestions for crops that can be planted in late summer and harvested in late Fall-early Winter. Details: 3-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2uD9dUd, 919-560-0231.
Reader’s Party
Celebrate reading skills with poetry, prose, monologues, short stories and original works. Details: 2-4 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2upKEuW, 919-683-1709.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
Support Groups/Caregiving
Chapel Hill Caregivers Summit
Provides respite, resolution and resources. Hosted by Transitions Guiding Lights and Transitions LifeCare. Details: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $15. The Friday Center, 100 Friday Center Drive, Chapel Hill. Register: conta.cc/2HHhoVN.
Kerr-Tar Area Agency on Aging Alzheimer's Conference
Learn more about Alzheimer's, dementia and caregiving. Details: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Vance-Granville Civic Center, 200 Community College Road, Henderson. Register: bit.ly/2uBNsF4, 919-832-3732.
Community Events
Durham Arts Council 2019 Emerging Artists Grant Program Information Session
Free information session for artists to learn about the grant program. Details: 6 p.m. The Kirby Theatre, 213 North Main St., Roxboro. Contact: Erin Elizabeth Ganey Hill, kirby.theater@personcounty.net, 336-597-1709. Info: bit.ly/29IosVJ.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
Outings/Kids
American Wildlife Refuge Presentation
Presented by Lollipop Series for Young Children. Learn about raptors, while getting to see these awesome birds up close. Details: 10:30-11:30 a.m. $3 per person. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Thursday, Aug. 9
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 5 Meeting
Details: 6 p.m. Golden Belt, Neighborhood Improvement Services, 807 E. Main St., Bldg 2, 3rd Floor, Durham.
Art of Healing Workshop - Registration Deadline
Survivors of intimate partner abuse are invited to participate in afternoons of art-making, processing, and community. Details: All day. Compass Center, 210 Henderson St., Chapel HIll. www.compassctr.org. Register: 919-968-4610.
Homeschool Resource Fair
Details: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2Ll0Rba, 919-560-0231.
Instagram for Business Seminar
Sponsored by the Durham Business & Professional Chain. Presenter is Bianca Lynch, a social media strategist and consultant. Details: 6-8 p.m. Stanford Warren Library, Suite 101, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. Register: bit.ly/2LTHoP6.
Saturday, Aug. 11
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 3 Meeting
Details: 10 a.m. Community and Family Life Recreation Center, Lyon Park, 1309 Halley St., Durham. pac3durhamnc.org.
Durham Police Department PAC 4 Meeting
Details: 10 a.m. Campus Hills Recreation Center, 2000 S. Alston Ave., Durham.
Outings
Vintage Base Ball at the Durham Athletic Park
A team of vintage ballers will take on local sports media personalities, playing by vintage rules. Game-inspired crafts and activities for kids; food trucks; brews and old fashioned concessions. Proceed benefit nonprofit friends of Duke Homestead, the Duke Homestead Education and History Corporation. Details: 4-8 p.m. $5/Kids 4 and under free. Historic Durham Athletic Park, 500 West Corporation St., Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2uSeGGT.
Durham’s Fifth Young Entrepreneurs’ Expo
An expo to inspire youth, entertain the family, educate the community, provide networking opportunities for young entrepreneurs and fundraise for Patricia Taborn Modeling & Talent Agency, Inc., a nonprofit youth organization and host of the event. Details: 2-5 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2JkiYw2.
Durham Library Summer Reading Finale: Meet Up in the Park
Open to Summer Reading participants. Bring your lawn chair to relax and listen to a musical performances by Rissi Palmer, Huepa, and The Beast. Details: 6-8 p.m. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2JVeeNC, 919-560-7410.
Durham Latino Festival
Live music & entertainment; arts and crafts; community resources; ethnic food; soccer tournament. Bring a lawn chair/blanket. No coolers/alcohol/pets. Details: 12-5 p.m. Free admission. Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2mKZ4Br.
Back to School Block Party
Hosted by the Christian Education Department. Details: 4 p.m. Holland Chapel AME Zion Church, 360 Burgess Road, Apex. 919-362-7831.
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
