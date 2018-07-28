Daybook for Sunday, July 29-Saturday, Aug. 4

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, July 29
Books
NC Poetry Society Monthly Meeting
Poetry reading with Shelby Stephenson, Doug Stuber and Lynn Veach Sadler. Details: 2 p.m. Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2MwsG1c, 919-542-3030.
Lectures & Discussions
Senior Housing Options Seminar
Understand the differences between 55+ communities, continuing care communities, assisted living, and memory/skilled nursing facilities; how to review contracts, waiting periods, and other helpful tips to help with the planning process. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uaZDbQ, 919-968-2777.
Outings
National Parents Day at Jordan Lake
Games for children; volleyball; swimming; burgers and hot dogs; drinks; bring your favorite side dish; and program. Sponsored by Universal Peace Federation of NC. Details: 3:30-7 p.m. Jordan Lake, Seaforth Recreation Area, Shelter #9, U.S. 64, Pittsboro. RSVP: John and Sharon Pace, johnandsharon40@outlook.com, 919-210-9186. Info: parentsday.com.
‘Find Waldo Local’ Grand Prize Party
A Waldo-themed party and the opportunity to win prizes. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. bit.ly/2MwFTai, 919-286-2700.
Kitten Shower Adoption Event
Meet and adopt; seeking donations of cat/dog food, metal collapsible dog crates and clumping cat litter. Sponsored by Independent Animal Rescue. Details: 2-4 p.m. Petco, 4011 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. animalrescue.net.
Perennials, Pollinators, and Color
Chris Apple will discuss how perennials can attract pollinators to gardens and investigate how to use those perennials to interject color or interest into gardens throughout the year. Details: 3-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2Mtgzlu, 919-560-0231.
Eno Nature Writer/Explorer Series: Aldo Leopold
Discuss Aldo Leopold’s “The Sand County Almanac,” and explore the Eno. Details: 4 p.m. Eno River State Park, Park Office, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686, bit.ly/2KkiOdl.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7 a.m. Meet across the entryway road behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Monday, July 30
Community Events
Sounds Of Change Youth Workshop for LGBTQ Youth
A five-day workshop for LGBTQ youth ages 15-19 to provide LGBTQ youth an opportunity to foster connections with others like themselves, challenge them to explore and develop their identity using the spoken word art form, and grow their network of adult allies by connecting them with supportive adults in the community. Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Runs through Friday, Aug. 3. Free. LGBTQ Center of Durham, 114 Hunt St., Durham. Register: soundsofchangeyouth.org.
What Can We Expect? A Four-Part Dementia Basics Education Series
Details: Runs each Monday through Aug. 13, 4-6 p.m. Free; registration requested. UNC Wellness Center at Meadowmont, 100 Sprunt St., Chapel Hill. Register: 919-966-5500.
Hillsborough Public Meeting to Share Updates on Town’s Clean Energy Goals
Ask questions and get an update on the Town of Hillsborough’s goals to use 100 percent clean renewable energy by 2050. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2NI3tAG.
Tuesday, July 31
Community Events
Reliable Health Services Open House
Offeriing help for substance abuse treatment; mental health; therapy. Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reliable Health Services, 705 South Magnum St., Durham. 919-596-9479.
Vigil for Willie Pete Robinson Jr.
The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham will join the family of Willie Pete Robinson Jr. in vigil to honor his life. Bishop Willie Jones of Refiner’s Fire Community Church will lead in prayer and reflection. All are welcome. Details: 6 p.m. Los Primos Supermarket, 1109 East Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2BWPwID, 919-698-9092.
Red Cross Volunteer Open House
There are many ways to help. Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Red Cross Office, 4737 University Drive, Durham. redcross.org, 919-231-1607.
Durham Eno River Watershed Improvement Plan Meeting
Hosted by the Stormwater and GIS Services Division with the City of Durham Public Works Department. Presentation on priority watershed improvement projects, recommended strategies to improve water quality, and summarize public input. Children’s activity. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2joDW0P, 919-560-4326.
Kids
Wizard’s Rock! Harry Potter Party
For grades 6-8. Crafts, games, trivia, snack. Costumes encouraged. Details: 6-7 p.m. Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. 919-245-2525.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: 8:30 p.m. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
Community Events
Durham Arts Council 2019 Emerging Artists Grant Program Information Session
Free information session for artists to learn about the grant program. Details: 6 p.m. Adaron Hall, Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. Contact: Margaret DeMott, mdemott@durhamarts.org, 919-560-2720. Info: bit.ly/29IosVJ.
Books
Books Sandwiched In Book Club
The club will discuss “Finding Happiness and Success in a World That Cares Too Much About the Wrong Kinds of Relationships” by Mitch Prinstein, PhD. Details: 11:30 a.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room C, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2J6750s, 919-968-2777.
Writing Workshop w/ Reese Ryan
Four-session workshop intensive, focusing on character development. Details: Runs four Wednesdays through August 22, 9:30-11 a.m. Free. South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2uuIXeQ, 919-560-7410.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator
For ages 2ish to 5ish; siblings are welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Thursday, Aug. 2
Community Events
Durham Seeks Input on Proposed Redevelopment Plans for East Main Street
Learn about and provide feedback on the proposed plans for the next phase of the redevelopment of two County-owned sites located at the 300 and 500 blocks of East Main Street. Details: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nehemiah Christian Center, 514 N. Mangum St., Durham. bit.ly/2zrIvnj.
Support Groups
Durham Memory Café
Memory Cafés provide opportunities for individuals with memory loss and their families to socialize with others in similar situations. Details: 10 a.m.-noon. Jewish Community Center, 1937 West Cornwallis Road, Durham. Contact Jordana Brown, 919-354-4924.
Friday, Aug. 3
Community Events
Sounds of Change LGBTQ Youth Project Community Event
Showcases the youth LGBTQ workshop participants performing their spoken word pieces; Durham-based LGBTQ author and storyteller Samuel Peterson; and a panel of local artists for a discussion of “Confronting LGBTQ Prejudice in Our Community: What’s Art Got to Do With It?”. Details: 6-8 p.m. Free. LGBTQ Center of Durham, 114 Hunt St., Durham. soundsofchangeyouth.org.
Kids/Outings
Kids Can! for CORA
Wagon parade for kids; stories; songs and popsicles. Bring canned food for the CORA food pantry. Details: 5:30 p.m. Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2uwJjS2, 919-542-3030.
Saturday, Aug. 4
Fundraisers
Independent Animal Rescue 16th Annual Painted Chair and More Auction
IAR’s largest fundraiser featuring area artists’ unique work; live music; refreshments; cash wine/beer bar. Details: Saturday, Aug. 4, 5-9 p.m. $25 Advance/$30 At the door. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 West Cornwallis Road, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2Nt1dNE.
Bull Moon Ride and Run
A one-of-a-kind, after-dark athletic event dedicated to supporting the mission of Habitat for Humanity of Durham. Participants can choose between a 6.5 or 12 mile bike ride or a 5k run. Details: 5 p.m. Check-in. Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St., Durham. Info & register: bullmoon.org.
Theatrical and Competitive Arm-Wrestling Fundraiser
Hosted by Women’s Rugby Club and LUEWWD. Proceeds benefit The Eno Rriver Women’s Rugby Football Club. Details: 9 p.m. $5-$25. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2ms1Jjv.
Community Events
St. Mark Community Day
Back to school supplies, picnic, fun and fellowship for the Community. Details: 10 a.m. St. Mark AME Zion Church, 531 South Roxboro St., Durham. 919-688-2092.
Carrboro’s ‘The 203 Project’ Public Input Session
The town of Carrboro is seeking public input on the project which will be the future home of the of the Town’s Recreation and Parks Department, the Orange County Southern Branch Library, the newly relocated ArtsCenter, WCOM and much more. Details: 7-9 p.m. Carrboro Town Hall, 301 West Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2JGYqhy.
Student Action with Farmworkers End of Summer Celebration
Details: 7 p.m. Free. Full Frame Theater at American Tobacco Campus, 318 Blackwell St., Durham. saf-unite.org, 919-660-3693.
Outings
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Books Among Friends Book Sale
All fiction half price. Details: 10 a.m.-noon (Members Only); 12-4 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. http://bit.ly/2zGBIX6.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7 a.m. Meet across the entryway road behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Stream Watch with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 8 a.m. John Kent will lead a volunteer team conducting monthly water quality monitoring at several sites on New Hope Creek. If interested in participating, please contact John at jnkent25@gmail.com.
