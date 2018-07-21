Daybook for Sunday, July 22-Saturday, July 28

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, July 22
Lectures & Discussions
Master Rain Gardens
Georganne Sebastian and Darcey Martin will discuss the where, why, and wow of water conservation through residential rain gardens. Details: 3-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2MvaIMz, 919-560-0231.
From Seed to Sapling and Beyond: The History and Future of the North Carolina Botanical Garden
Presented by The Chapel Hill Historical Society, Garden Director Dr. Damon Waitt and Guest Panelists. Preregistration suggested. Details: 2:30-4 p.m Program; 4-5 p.m. Reception. NC Botanical Garden, Reeves Auditorium, Education Center, Building A, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Register: bit.ly/2JMSOqG.
Outings
Taste of Soul NC
Ultimate cookout experience featuring some of the best food trucks in the Triangle; live music and activities. Details: 1-5 p.m. Free admission. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. tasteofsoulnc.com.
Monday, July 23
Books
Duke Young Writer’s Camp Reading
Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. bit.ly/2l9CxgG, 919-286-2700.
Lectures & Discussions
Stock Talk
A lively friendly group meeting monthly to discuss investments, retirement, business trends and tax. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. East Regional Library, Tutoring/Study Room #2, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2JMEURl, 919-560-0203.
Tuesday, July 24
Community Events
Health Care Power of Attorney
Participants learn how to complete a health care power of attorney and/or living will document on their own. Presented by Legal Aid of NC. Details: 2:30-3:30 p.m. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2HT9Q0w, 919-560-0203.
Books
Meet the Author: Lynne Hinton
NC novelist Lynne Hinton, author of New York Times bestsellers “Friendship Cake” and “Pie Town.” Q&A will follow. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2ygVMhW, 919-560-0231.
Michael Beadle, author of ‘Beasts of Eden’
Reading and book signing. Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. bit.ly/2Ko6HYT, 919-286-2700.
Meetings
National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 566 Meeting
Become a member of NARFE to protect your hard earned Federal Employee Benefits that you paid for. Details: 11 a.m. All you can eat buffet lunch $10.50 per person. Bullocks BBQ, 3330 Quebec Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2oHKmvF, 919-672-7891.
InterNeighborhood Council (INC) of Durham Meeting
INC is a coalition of Durham’s neighborhood and homeowner’s associations. Details: 7 p.m. Golden Belt Arts Complex, Neighborhood Services Conference Room, Building #2, 3rd Floor, 807 E. Main St., Durham. www.durham-inc.org.
Wednesday, July 25
Community Events
Durham Arts Council 2019 Emerging Artists Grant Program Information Session
Free information session for artists to learn about the grant program. Details: 6 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. Info: bit.ly/29IosVJ. Contact: Katie Murray: kmurray@orangecountync.gov, 919–245–2335.
Durham County Department of Social Services Closed
The Durham County Department of Social Services will be closed for the day for its annual All Agency Staff Training. The Agency will reopen Thursday, July 26 at 7:30 a.m. resuming standard operating hours.
Kids
Preschool Storytime
For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings are welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Thursday, July 26
Books
Onnesha Roychoudhuri, author of ‘The Marginalized Majority’
Book discussion. Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2sXDEES, 919-942-7373.
Community Events
Community Luncheon Roundtable
Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Free lunch from CORE Catering. All are welcome. Details: Noon. Shepherd’s House UMC, Fellowship Hall, 107 N. Driver St., Durham. nonviolentdurham.org, 919-698-9092.
Landlord/Tenant Rights
The Tenant Rights Clinic explains your rights as a tenant and what to do if your landlord will not make repairs. Register in advance. Details: 2:30-3:30 p.m. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. Register at Legalaidnc.org.
Arthritis Health Seminar
Sponsored by Duke Family Health Center of Medicine and St. Mark I.H. Marsh Men’s Club. Details: 7 p.m. St. Mark AME Zion Church, Fellowship Hall, 531 South Roxboro St., Durham. 919-688-2092.
Lectures & Discussions
Interactive Workshop: Build Relationships with Local Media
Join News Voices: North Carolina Director Fiona Morgan for an in-depth look at local media, how it works, and how everyone can have a voice in local news. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2lddppi, 919-560-0203.
Saturday, July 28
Books
Onnesha Roychoudhuri, author of ‘The Marginalized Majority’
In conversation with Lewis Wallace. Sponsored by The Regulator Bookshop. Details: 6-8 p.m. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2KjhXZA, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
Durham Seeks Input on Proposed Redevelopment Plans for East Main Street
Learn about and provide feedback on the proposed plans for the next phase of the redevelopment of two County-owned sites located at the 300 and 500 blocks of East Main Street. Details: 10 a.m.-noon. Criminal Justice Resource Center, 326 E. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2zrIvnj.
Outings
Historic Games at Duke Homestead
A day of historic games, from parlor games to town ball, and make a toy of your own. Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham. bit.ly/2oGdIdK, 919-627-6990.
Americans with Disabilities Act Birthday Bash
Tech talk, red carpet story telling, host of vendors, door prizes and more! Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Rooms C, S and A, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. RSVP: timothy.miles@triangledac.org.
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction are provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. Info: Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Kitten Shower Adoption Event
Meet and adopt; seeking donations of cat/dog food, metal collapsible dog crates and clumping cat litter. Sponsored by Independent Animal Rescue. Details: 2-4 p.m. Petco, 4011 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. animalrescue.net.
Sunday, July 29
Books
NC Poetry Society Monthly Meeting
Poetry reading with Shelby Stephenson, Doug Stuber and Lynn Veach Sadler. Details: 2 p.m. Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2MwsG1c, 919-542-3030.
Community Events
Senior Housing Options Seminar
Understand the differences between 55+ communities, continuing care communities, assisted living, and memory/skilled nursing facilities; how to review contracts, waiting periods, and other helpful tips to help with the planning process. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uaZDbQ, 919-968-2777.
Outings
National Parents Day at Jordan Lake
Games for children; volleyball; swimming; burgers and hot dogs; drinks; bring your favorite side dish; and program. Sponsored by Universal Peace Federation of NC. Details: 3:30-7 p.m. Jordan Lake, Seaforth Recreation Area, Shelter #9, U.S. 64, Pittsboro. RSVP: John and Sharon Pace, johnandsharon40@outlook.com, 919-210-9186. Info: parentsday.com.
‘Find Waldo Local’ Grand Prize Party
A Waldo-themed party and the opportunity to win prizes. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. bit.ly/2MwFTai, 919-286-2700.
Kitten Shower Adoption Event
Meet and adopt; seeking donations of cat/dog food, metal collapsible dog crates and clumping cat litter. Sponsored by Independent Animal Rescue. Details: 2-4 p.m. Petco, 4011 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. animalrescue.net.
Perennials, Pollinators, and Color
Chris Apple will discuss how perennials can attract pollinators to gardens and investigate how to use those perennials to interject color or interest into gardens throughout the year. Details: 3-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2Mtgzlu, 919-560-0231.
Eno Nature Writer/Explorer Series: Aldo Leopold
Discuss Aldo Leopold’s “The Sand County Almanac,” and explore the Eno. Details: 4 p.m. Eno River State Park, Park Office, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686, bit.ly/2KkiOdl.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7 a.m. Meet across the entryway road behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
