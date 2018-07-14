Durham County

Daybook for Sunday, July 15-Saturday, July 21

July 14, 2018 06:00 AM

Sunday, July 15

Outings

Pea Creek and Dunnagan Hike at Eno River State Park

A shady hike of the Eno River in one of the less traveled trails past an old home site. Moderate hike of 3 miles. Details: 10 a.m. Eno River State Park, Cole Mill Access, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686, bit.ly/2IEqEJ1.

Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society

Details: 7 a.m. Meet across the entryway road behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.

Monday, July 16

Meetings

Durham Photography Club Meeting

Meetings include speaker or topic, news, and member-submitted photo shares. Meetings sometimes include photo walks, hands-on learning experiences and (voluntary) photo critiques. Details: 6:30 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens Center, Meeting Room, 420 Anderson St., Durham. durhamphotographyclub.com.

Community Events

Financial Literacy

For adults and teeens. Learn about banking products, budgeting and credit management. Details: 6:30-7:30 p.m. South Regional Library, Adult Services Space, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2larZOz, 919-560-7410.

Tuesday, July 17

Outings

Tuesday Night Trivia

Details: 8:30 p.m. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Lectures & Discussions

Business of Music for Youth

A general overview of how to turn your passion for music into a business. Details: 11 a.m.-noon. MakerLab@Northgate, Suite 106, 1058 N. Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2HRLdBo, 919-560-0116.

Community Events

Career Fair in Raleigh/Durham

Career fair offerd by Kroger for associates affected by planned closing. Assistance with resume writing offered at 10 a.m. Full and part-time openings. Details: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Hampton Inn Airport/Brier Creek, 8021 Arco Corporate Drive, Raleigh. Info: 540-563-3629.

Wednesday, July 18

Meetings

Durham AARP Local Chapter #189 Meeting

All persons, 50 years and older are invited to attend. Details: 2 p.m. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Contact Tanya L C Best, 919-236-5728.

Community Events

Kids

Preschool Storytime

For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings are welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Thursday, July 19

Community Events

Divorce Clinic

Participants learn how to file a simple divorce action in court without hiring an attorney. Packet of legal documents and an instructional video provided. Presented by Legal Aid of NC. Register in advance. Details: 2:30-3:30 p.m. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. Register at Legalaidnc.org.

Durham Coupon Swap

Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2tbJUIp, 919-560-8590.

Movies

Movie: ‘Mully’ at White Rock Baptist Church

“Mully” is a movie about a wealthy man’s faith in God. Appropriate for all ages. Light refreshments served. Details: 2 p.m. Free. White Rock Baptist Church, 3200 Fayetteville St., Durham. Register: 919-688-8136.

Saturday, July 21

Community Events

Durham Police Department PAC 1 Meeting

Details: 9:30 a.m. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St., Durham.

Resilience for Activists Workshop

Sponsored by The Religious Coalition and Emmaus Way Church. Details: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Donations accepted. Calvary UMC, 304 East Trinity Ave., Durham. Info: bit.ly/2BWPwID. Register: SK Fishback at skfishback@gmail.com.

Orange County Second Amendment Rally

Featuring several notable Second Amendment advocates, including Mark Keith Robinson of Greensboro. Details: 10 a.m.-noon. Old County Courthouse Lawn, North Churton and East King Streets, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2MrmkPP.

Orange County Low-Cost Rabies Vaccine Clinic

1-year and 3-year vaccinations for $10; microchips for $35 each, including registration fees. Dogs on a leash/cats in a carrier. Details: 10 a.m.-Noon. Schley Grange Hall, 3416 Schley Road, Hillsborough. bit.ly/1ctUaAM, 919-942-7387.

Lectures & Discussions

Frank Hyman - Fighting Back Against the Tyranny of the Minority in DC

Details: 10 a.m.-noon. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2tg19bA, 919-560-8590.

Outings

Durham Chess Club Meeting

All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction are provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. Info: Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.

Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society

Details: 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Tommy Richey at tsrichey@gmail.com.

