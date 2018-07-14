Daybook for Sunday, July 15-Saturday, July 21

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, July 15
Outings
Pea Creek and Dunnagan Hike at Eno River State Park
A shady hike of the Eno River in one of the less traveled trails past an old home site. Moderate hike of 3 miles. Details: 10 a.m. Eno River State Park, Cole Mill Access, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686, bit.ly/2IEqEJ1.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7 a.m. Meet across the entryway road behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Monday, July 16
Meetings
Durham Photography Club Meeting
Meetings include speaker or topic, news, and member-submitted photo shares. Meetings sometimes include photo walks, hands-on learning experiences and (voluntary) photo critiques. Details: 6:30 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens Center, Meeting Room, 420 Anderson St., Durham. durhamphotographyclub.com.
Community Events
Financial Literacy
For adults and teeens. Learn about banking products, budgeting and credit management. Details: 6:30-7:30 p.m. South Regional Library, Adult Services Space, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2larZOz, 919-560-7410.
Tuesday, July 17
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: 8:30 p.m. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Lectures & Discussions
Business of Music for Youth
A general overview of how to turn your passion for music into a business. Details: 11 a.m.-noon. MakerLab@Northgate, Suite 106, 1058 N. Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2HRLdBo, 919-560-0116.
Community Events
Career Fair in Raleigh/Durham
Career fair offerd by Kroger for associates affected by planned closing. Assistance with resume writing offered at 10 a.m. Full and part-time openings. Details: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Hampton Inn Airport/Brier Creek, 8021 Arco Corporate Drive, Raleigh. Info: 540-563-3629.
Wednesday, July 18
Meetings
Durham AARP Local Chapter #189 Meeting
All persons, 50 years and older are invited to attend. Details: 2 p.m. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Contact Tanya L C Best, 919-236-5728.
Community Events
Career Fair in Raleigh/Durham
Career fair offerd by Kroger for associates affected by planned closing. Assistance with resume writing offered at 10 a.m. Full and part-time openings. Details: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Hampton Inn Airport/Brier Creek, 8021 Arco Corporate Drive, Raleigh. Info: 540-563-3629.
Kids
Preschool Storytime
For ages 2ish-5ish; siblings are welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Thursday, July 19
Community Events
Divorce Clinic
Participants learn how to file a simple divorce action in court without hiring an attorney. Packet of legal documents and an instructional video provided. Presented by Legal Aid of NC. Register in advance. Details: 2:30-3:30 p.m. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. Register at Legalaidnc.org.
Durham Coupon Swap
Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2tbJUIp, 919-560-8590.
Movies
Movie: ‘Mully’ at White Rock Baptist Church
“Mully” is a movie about a wealthy man’s faith in God. Appropriate for all ages. Light refreshments served. Details: 2 p.m. Free. White Rock Baptist Church, 3200 Fayetteville St., Durham. Register: 919-688-8136.
Saturday, July 21
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 1 Meeting
Details: 9:30 a.m. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St., Durham.
Resilience for Activists Workshop
Sponsored by The Religious Coalition and Emmaus Way Church. Details: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Donations accepted. Calvary UMC, 304 East Trinity Ave., Durham. Info: bit.ly/2BWPwID. Register: SK Fishback at skfishback@gmail.com.
Orange County Second Amendment Rally
Featuring several notable Second Amendment advocates, including Mark Keith Robinson of Greensboro. Details: 10 a.m.-noon. Old County Courthouse Lawn, North Churton and East King Streets, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2MrmkPP.
Orange County Low-Cost Rabies Vaccine Clinic
1-year and 3-year vaccinations for $10; microchips for $35 each, including registration fees. Dogs on a leash/cats in a carrier. Details: 10 a.m.-Noon. Schley Grange Hall, 3416 Schley Road, Hillsborough. bit.ly/1ctUaAM, 919-942-7387.
Lectures & Discussions
Frank Hyman - Fighting Back Against the Tyranny of the Minority in DC
Details: 10 a.m.-noon. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2tg19bA, 919-560-8590.
Outings
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited. Sets, boards and instruction are provided. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. Info: Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. Contact Tommy Richey at tsrichey@gmail.com.
Comments