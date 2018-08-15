Pittsboro gives OK to movies, shopping and apartments at Chatham Park. A hotel too.

The restaurants don’t have names. Neither do the hotel, movie theater nor shops that will fill the Mosaic project at Chatham Park.
Soon they will, said Kirk Bradley of the Eco Group, which is developing Mosaic.
Three years from now he sees people walking from shop to shop and dining at great restaurants close to where they live and work.
The site once housed a trailer park north of Pittsboro’s town limits. In October, it will become Chatham Park’s newest construction site.
Mosaic is a 350-acre mixed-use project and represents about 5 percent of the total Chatham Park development. It will be developed in three phases, starting with a 44-acre parcel that will have about 288,000 square feet for retail, offices and restaurants. There also will be a 120-room hotel, 335 apartments, a theater and an amphitheater. It nearly will be about the size of University Place in Chapel Hill. (365,000 square feet).
Eventually, Chatham Park will have 22,000 homes, along with stores and offices, and bring an estimated 60,000 people to Pittsboro, currently home to just over 4,000 people.
Mosaic will be the second commercial development in Chatham Park following the recently completed three-building complex called Penguin Place, which is home to the Root Cellar Cafe and the House of Hops pub. UNC Hospitals has a medical office complex and a hospice care facility nearby and soon will be constructing another medical facilities building.
The Eco Group also developed the Veranda in Chapel Hill off U.S. 15-501 and Westpoint at 751 in Durham near Interstate 40 that includes a Hyatt Place hotel.
No leases signed yet
Developers received approval from the Pittsboro Town Board of Commissioners Monday night for their preliminary site plan.
No tenants have signed leases, but Bradley said that was not unusual for a project just gaining approval.
“We’re in conversations with some well-known companies,” Bradley said. “It has been a slow process but I think it will speed up.”
Bradley said Oct. 1 was a their target date to begin grading the site off U.S. 15-501 leading into town. The Eco Group is one of many companies working to develop Chatham Park with Preston Development.
“We’re happy to have a unanimous vote by the board,” Bradley said. “We’re ready to get underway.”
It will take about a year to get the site prepared and then another two years to complete construction if their timetable is met, Bradley said.
One reason site preparation will take so long is that the land has lots of elevation changes, Bradley said. Many of those will be evened out in order to make it easier to build structures compliant with the American with Disabilities Act, he said.
Tim Smith of Preston Development said they started asking for bids Friday for the grading work.
The site has been partially cleared. At least three roads will be constructed on the property along with bike and greenway trails.
“We want it to be very walkable,” Bradley said.
A pair of residential neighborhoods in Chatham Park’s North Village recently was approved by commissioners. There will be more than 500 residences, including houses and townhomes.
Grading work also is underway at the site where Thales Academy will open a school in 2020.
