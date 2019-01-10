Durham Academy to screen ‘Maynard’ for the public

‘Maynard’ to be screened on MLK Day
“Maynard,” a documentary film about Maynard Jackson, the first African-American mayor of Atlanta, will be screened Jan. 21 at Durham Academy as part of the school’s celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
The film will be shown at 1 p.m. in Kenan Auditorium, 3601 Ridge Road in Durham, followed by a 2:30 p.m. panel discussion with the film’s executive producers, Maynard Jackson III and Wendy Jackson, and Dr. Kristen V. Bell, daughter of Bill Bell, the longest-serving African-American mayor of Durham. The panel will be introduced by Donovan Herndon, a senior at Durham Academy and teen president of the Durham Jack & Jill chapter.
The free event is open to the public and includes a soulful, contemporary-based dance lesson from 1 to 3 p.m. for children ages 4 to 9. The lesson will be taught by dance instructor and choreographer Anjanée Bell, also the daughter of former Mayor Bell.
City to hold sidewalks meeting
If you travel along LaSalle Street in Durham, you’ll want to mark your calendar for a meeting later this month to discuss sidewalk facility designs for this busy roadway.
The Public Works Department is in the design phase for pedestrian facilities along both sides of LaSalle Street between Kangaroo Drive and Hillsborough Road as well as along one side of LaSalle Street from Hillsborough Road to Sprunt Avenue.
The goal is to improve access with sidewalks and accessibility ramps.
A drop-in style meeting to share the designs and collect feedback will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15 at the E.K. Powe Elementary School Cafeteria, at 913 Ninth St. Residents will be able to review the plans so far, ask questions of city staff, and provide their input before the department completes the final design plans.
For residents who cannot attend this meeting, maps and a comment form to collect feedback will be available after the meeting date on the project website at durhamnc.gov/3307/Design-Services-for-LaSalle-Street-SW-52.
Resident feedback is due by Jan. 29.
Durham to hold transportation workshops
If you live or travel in and around downtown and the central area of the Bull City, the City of Durham Transportation Department wants to hear from you.
The department will hold three community workshops for the Move Durham Transportation Study, which will develop a vision for the future of transportation and mobility in the central area of Durham.
Residents are invited to attend any of the following workshops:
▪ Tuesday, Jan. 22, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St.
▪ Friday, Jan. 25, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Durham County Human Services Building, 414 E. Main St. ·
▪ Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. – noon, Durham Station Transportation Center, 515 W. Pettigrew St.
Move Durham is a nine-month process to improve understanding of how people move to and through the central area of the community. The project will examine current conditions, develop future projections, and work with the community to create recommendations for biking, walking, public transit, shared/new mobility, and automobiles.
Treasure tree to become public art
The town, Orange County and Hillsborough Arts Council are collaborating to install a public art piece in the downtown Hillsborough.
The sculpture will be constructed from the southern red oak on Calvin Street that fell in September. The over 200-year-old tree was the largest in town and the first selected as a Hillsborough treasure tree.
The wood sculpture will be at a new entrance to River Park, which the county plans to build on South Churton Street, across from Weaver Street Market. Partners include the Orange County Arts Commission, Hillsborough Tourism Board, Hillsborough Tourism Development, Authority and Hillsborough Arts Council, which is accepting donations. To donate go to www.hillsboroughartscouncil.org/tree
