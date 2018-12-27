Local

Carrboro standoff with armed man ends when police tear gas home

By Mark Schultz and

Joe Johnson

December 27, 2018 10:25 AM

Carrboro

Carrboro police have ended a standoff with an armed man that began Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of an armed, barricaded subject on the 200 block of Laurel Avenue about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police evacuated neighboring homes and communicated with the subject for nearly 24 hours.

A few minutes past 4 p.m. Thursday, police said they had ended the standoff after sending tear gas into the home. No shots were fired, and no one was injured as the man was taken into custody.

Police have not yet released the name of the man.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

