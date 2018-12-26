Where to recycle your 2018 Christmas tree in the Triangle

If you’re already ready to take down the holiday tree, Triangle area governments are ready to help.
In Raleigh and elsewhere, Christmas trees will be turned into mulch for local parks and other uses. In Durham, you can bring your tree along with confidential documents to an upcoming shred-a-thon.
And in some cases, you can leave your tree at the curb.
Cary/Raleigh/Wake County
In the town of Cary, residents may leave bare trees and wreaths at the curb by 7 a.m. on their regular yard waste collection day. Or drop them off at the Citizen’s Convenience Center, 313 N. Dixon Ave. Leave trees in the designated yard waste area any time of the year during operating hours.
In the city of Raleigh, residents may leave bare Christmas trees at the curb for pick up on their regular recycling day.
All Wake County residents may drop off undecorated trees from now through Jan. 27 (except for Tuesday, Jan. 1) at these locations:
▪ Wake County Convenience Centers — Hours: Seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Site 1: 10505 Old Stage Road, Garner
Site 2: 6120 Old Smithfield Road, Apex
Site 4: 3600 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh
Site 11: 5051 Wendell Blvd., Wendell
▪ Wake County Parks — Hours: 7 days a week, 8 a.m. until sunset
Blue Jay Point County Park: 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road,
Raleigh Harris Lake County Park: 2112 County Park Drive,
New Hill Lake Crabtree County Park: 1400 Aviation Parkway,
Morrisville Green Hills County Park: 9300 Deponie Drive, Raleigh
Durham
▪ The City’s Solid Waste Management Department will hold a free E-Waste Recycling, Paper Shredding & Tree Disposal event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Durham County Memorial Stadium on the home side parking lot, located at 750 Stadium Drive
Trees taller than 6 feet must be cut in half
All decorations including tinsel, lights, garland, ornaments, nails, stands, and hardware must be removed.
Trees should not be placed in bags.
▪ In addition this free drop-off event, residents may also drop off their live trees at no charge at the City’s Waste Disposal and Recycling Center (Transfer Station), 2115 E. Club Blvd. from Jan. 2 until Feb. 2.
▪ Yard waste customers may place their live trees at their curb on their scheduled collection day. Tree locations will be noted by the weekly collection crews and added to the next available Saturday collection day on Jan. 12, Jan. 26 or Feb. 2. A tree collection will not count toward free brush collections for yard waste customers.
▪ Non-yard waste customers must contact Durham One Call at (919) 560-1200, go to durhamnc.gov/1439/Durham-One-Call, or via the free smartphone app in the Apple and Google Play stores to request a curbside collection of their live Christmas tree. All service requests must be received no later than the end of business on Feb. 1. Once received, service requests will be scheduled for the next available Saturday collection on Jan. 12, Jan. 26 or Feb. 2.
Chapel Hill
Town crews will pick up holiday trees and wreaths for mulching on the regular yard waste collection schedule.
Yard waste is collected on Thursdays from single-family residences on a Monday trash collection schedule and on Fridays from those with Tuesday trash collection. Remove all decorations, tinsel and wire before leaving trees and wreaths at the curbside along with other yard waste.
Residents of apartment complexes should place trees in the area designated by property managers.
Information: 919-969-5100 or townofchapelhill.org/trash
Johnston County
Residents with a solid waste decal may take trees at no charge to the county landfill at 680 County Home Road in Smithfield or any of the county’s 12 solid waste convenience sites. Customers without a decal will have their trees weighed at the Landfill. In most cases, the minimum fee of $5 will cover the tree. Municipalities have their own collection procedures, but municipal customers may also use the county landfill. Information: 919-938-4750.
Chatham County
Residents may take trees at no charge to the Main Facility, 28 Services Road in Pittsboro, from now through Friday, Jan. 11. After this, trees will be accepted for the normal yard debris charge of $20 per ton, $2 minimum. Bring trees Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. except Tuesday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 21 when the Main Facility will be closed for holidays.
