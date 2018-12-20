Mother arrested on charges of killing baby boy in Chatham County

A Chatham County woman accused of killing her baby boy made her first appearance in court Thursday, soon after a man also charged in the death made his.
Josalyn Upchurch, 28, of Moncure and Rickey Devon Adams, 39, of Durham are both charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse in the 2017 death of 14-month old De’Andre Emmanuel Cotton.
Police described them as girlfriend and boyfriend at the time.
They were led separately into the Chatham County courtroom in orange and white striped jail jumpsuits and said nothing as a judge assigned them court-appointed defense lawyers.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The baby’s father, Darius Cotton, also was in the courtroom with his family but declined to speak with a reporter.
Adams, who was arrested in the case Wednesday, was already being held in the Durham County jail on unrelated charges of failing to pay child support and failure to appear since Aug. 20. Members of his family were also in the courtroom. His next date in court is Jan. 7.
Upchurch, who had not yet been in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, made her court appearance a short time later.
No life signs
Police were called to an apartment on Broadmoor Drive in Pittsboro July 16, 2017, after a 911 call. They found the baby died, according to a police news release.
The report said Upchurch found her son cold and unresponsive in his bed around 2 p.m. When emergency workers arrived, they noted the baby had no vital signs and was cold. They did not perform life-saving measures, the report said.
The baby had bruises on his head and face, the report said. It also said multiple contusions were present on the torso with broken ribs and a large cut to his liver that caused internal bleeding. The medical examiner determined Cotton died from blunt force trauma of the chest and abdomen.
This is a developing news story. Please return for updates.
Comments