Durham man charged with killing Pittsboro baby. Now police are looking for the mother

A man already in jail was charged Tuesday in the 2017 death of a Pittsboro baby, and police are seeking the boy’s mother on child-abuse and murder charges.
Pittsboro police charged Ricky Devon Adams, 39, of Durham, with first-degree murder and felony child abuse. He has been held in the Durham County jail on unrelated charges of failing to pay child support and failure to appear since Aug. 20. No bail was set for Adams with the new charges.
Police also issued a warrant for Josalyn Upchurch, 28, who is wanted on first-degree murder and felony child abuse charges.
Police described Adams and Upchurch as boyfriend and girlfriend in July 2017.
Police were called to an apartment on Broadmoor Drive in Pittsboro July 16, 2017, after a 911 call. They found 14-month-old De’Andre Emmanuel Cotton had died, according to a police news release.
The report said Upchurch found her son cold and unresponsive in his bed around 2 p.m. When emergency workers arrived, they noted the baby had no vital signs and was cold. They did not perform life-saving measures, the report said.
The baby had bruises on his head and face, the report said. It also said multiple contusions were present on the torso with broken ribs and a large cut to his liver that caused internal bleeding. The medical examiner determined Cotton died from blunt force trauma of the chest and abdomen.
