Deputies follow snow prints to catch four-wheeler suspect

Last week’s snow didn’t melt fast enough for a Bear Creek man police say took an unlawful joy ride.
When Chatham County deputies responded Dec. 9 to a trespassing call on Ridgecrest Drive in Siler City, they found four-wheeler tracks in the snow and followed them to a nearby residence.
Investigators determined Jacob Dowd, 20, had been operating the four wheeler, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. They used witness accounts and surveillance video to verify his identity.
Deputies subsequently determined the four wheeler had been reported stolen, and they arrested Dowd on Thursday after a four-day investigation.
Dowd was charged with felony possession of stolen property. He was being held in Chatham County jail under a $1,000 secured bail and is due in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on Jan. 7.
