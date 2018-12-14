Local

Video shows suspect driving stolen truck into Durham jewelery store

By Virginia Bridges

December 14, 2018 02:30 PM

Durham police are asking for help to identify and locate a person who drove a stolen truck through a Fisk’s jewelry store at Southpoint Mall during an attempted burglary on Dec. 1, 2018.
Durham

Durham police are asking for help to identify and locate a man who drove a stolen truck through a jewelry store during a smash-and-grab-style burglary earlier this month.

Just after 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, a man drove a stolen white and red pick-up truck through the front entry of Fink’s Jewelers at The Streets at Southpoint, according to police.

Once inside, the man attempted to steal jewelry, police said, but was unclear how much was taken.

Once identified, the man will be charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has other information that might help in the investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

