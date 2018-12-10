Local

Pittsboro man charged with child sex offenses

By Joe Johnson

December 10, 2018 02:40 PM

Chatham County deputies arrested Sean Evan Bancroft, 40, of Pittsboro and charged him with multiple child sex offenses.
A 40-year-old Pittsboro man has been charged with multiple child sex offenses.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sean Evan Bancroft after investigators say they were notified of possible inappropriate contact between Bancroft and a child under the age of 15.

The victim disclosed the alleged sexual contact to a family member before reaching out to law enforcement last December, the sheriff’s office reported.

Bancroft was charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, felony statutory sexual offense involving a child under the age of 15 and two counts of sexual battery.

He was being held in the Chatham County jail under a $250,000 secured bail. He is set to appear in court Jan. 7.

