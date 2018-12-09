Local

Skis, snowballs and Southern snowmen: What’s a Southern snowman?

By Josh Shaffer

December 09, 2018 10:58 AM

Watch grown men making snow angels and children sledding at Dorothea Dix Park. Witness the beauty of a blanket of snow on the State Capital Christmas Tree and on the N.C. State campus.
Raleigh

Snow made downtown Raleigh roads impassable to all but the heaviest trucks Sunday. But that didn’t matter to Callie DeBellis, who glided easily on skis.

She cruised down Fayetteville Street and climbed the hill at the Capitol, where the Christmas tree lights flickered from under a coat of white.

“I grew up in the North,” she explained, “but my first winter here was when we had the 20-inch storm, so I thought, ‘Hey, I can live in the South.’ “

Around Raleigh, residents struggled to remember a storm hitting before Christmas, and they celebrated the wet, heavy snowfall perfect for sculpting.

In Oakwood, Sarah David supervised a 4-foot snowman built by her two sons, Macon and Jed. In a typical Raleigh storm, the snow is too powdery to be much fun.

“I always laugh that Southern snowmen are 60 percent dirt, 30 percent grass and maybe 10 percent ice,” she said.

In Oakwood Cemetery nearby, a dozen children braved the hills in one of Raleigh’s favorite sledding spots. Their snowmen came together so easily that the bottom circle grew as tall as their heads, and they gave up building them to toss snowballs at dads on the hill.

“It’s quite good for snowballs,” said Frank McKay, who spoke from bitter experience. “Almost too good.”

His daughter approached with a load of wet powder that filled her sled.

“Hey!” said McKay, fleeing. “That’s a snow boulder!”

