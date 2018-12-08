Durham police charge man in fatal November shooting

Durham police investigators have charged Fredrick McQuaig, 45, of Durham with murder in a fatal shooting last month.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 500 block of Massey Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Nov. 5. They found Jake Spruiell, 44, inside a car and discovered he had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died Nov. 20.

McQuaig was charged with murder Friday. He is currently in Central Prison in Raleigh, where he is incarcerated on a parole violation. Spruiell and McQuaig knew each other, according to investigators.

McQuaig was convicted in 1990 of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping, according to the state Department of Public Safety website. He was paroled in November 2017.

As of Dec. 1, there had been 29 homicides in Durham this year, according to the Police Department website.

There were 18 homicides by the same time last year, and 38 homicides by the same time the year before that.

All told, as of Dec. 1, reported violent crime in Durham was down 16.2 percent, according to the police website.