Storm to cause ‘days of impact,’ NC Governor Cooper warns. What the Triangle could get

The threat of a rare early-December snowstorm disrupted life in the Triangle as residents made last-minute preparations and canceled normal weekend activities.

“This is going to be a snowstorm, not a snowfall,” Gov. Roy Cooper said at a press conference in Raleigh. “We’re preparing for days of impact, not hours.”

Duke Energy estimates customers could experience be 500,000 power outages across the state, Cooper said. The utility company is bringing in 1,500 utility workers from other states to help with power restoration work.

“It doesn’t take much to bring down limbs and trees, especially after wet snow and ice,” he said.

Raleigh is expected to get about 5 inches of snow, Durham at least 1 inch more than Raleigh, and accumulation could reach 1 foot of snow in Winston-Salem.

Cilla Golas of Raleigh shops for snow shovels at Burke Brothers Hardware in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

With the forecast constantly being updated, the N.C. Department of Transportation has extended anti-icing operations east of I-95 as the storm shifts direction and threatens to strike more of the state than initially expected.

Cooper said at the press conference that residents in the Piedmont area and in Charlotte are taking the storm seriously but warned that residents of the Triangle and farther east may not realize that they are in the storm’s path.

Cooper and other state officials warned people to avoid driving. The officials said people are being urged to stay off the roads not only for the safety of the driver and passengers, but also to keep roads clear for utility work crews, first responders and other emergency vehicles.

“Travel is likely to be very difficult Sunday and Sunday night,” the National Weather Service warned. “Even in locations with lesser snow accumulations, the potential for accumulations of snow and freezing rain combined will impact travel. Downed trees and limbs may create significant power outages additional travel hazards.”

Snowfall is predicted to start after midnight in central North Carolina, reaching the Triangle between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The combination of ice and snow could result in downed trees and power lines, and prolonged power outages, according to the National Weather Service.

The winter storm warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday.

The forecasts indicate a mess for commuters on Monday, but school and office closings have not been announced yet in the Triangle. Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Friday and said the storm is coming when people least expect it.

“This storm comes at a time of year where North Carolinians are usually hearing Christmas carols about snow, not actually seeing it,” Cooper said during a press conference Friday. “But this time the real thing is headed our way.”

Josh Johnson of Raleigh places sleds on his truck after purchasing them at Burke Brothers Hardware in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Here are the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service:

Locations between I-95 and I-85, this includes the Triangle, Southern Pines, and surrounding areas: Snow is expected late tonight and early Sunday, gradually transitioning to freezing rain and rain Sunday afternoon. 2 to 4 inches of snow, followed by up to a quarter inch of ice is possible. Gusty winds of 25-35 mph could result in downed trees and power lines producing power outages.

Along and north of the I-85 corridor, including the Triad region and Roxboro: This region has the best chance for mostly snow and for the greatest snow amounts late tonight and Sunday. Snow may accumulate more than 8 inches. Gusty winds of 25-30 mph and snow/ice accumulation could result in downed trees and power lines, and prolonged power outages.

I-95 Corridor Fayetteville to Rocky Mount: Mostly rain is expected after potentially beginning as snow and sleet late tonight and early Sunday. An inch of snow may accumulate before the change to rain Sunday morning. All rain is expected Sunday afternoon and night.

This story will be updated after a noon press conference by Gov. Roy Cooper.