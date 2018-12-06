Local

Durham police seize cash, heroin in drug-trafficking investigation

By Virginia Bridges and

Ron Gallagher

December 06, 2018 02:49 PM

Michael Lamorse Scarborough
Michael Lamorse Scarborough
Michael Lamorse Scarborough
Durham

Durham policed seized cash and drugs worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Durham man charged with trafficking heroin, according to recently released court documents.

Michael Scarborough, 40, faces drug charges after police arrested him in October at a “stash house” where they found about 5.5 pounds of heroin, records show.

Scarborough was released from the Durham County jail Wednesday on $750,000 bail.

The drugs collected in a safe at 805 Dupree St. are worth between $114,000 and $180,000, according to court records. Police say they also seized $189,164 from Scarborough’s bedroom at his home on Spindlewood Court.

Police suspect the drug operation included a “shell business” known as Bayos and Company International Hair Gallery and Boutique.

“I believe that Bayos is used as a front or shell business, as a means to appear to outsiders that the Scarboroughs possessions are supported by legitimate means,” Durham Invesitgator J. Green wrote in a warrant affidavit. “This investigation has yet to reveal another business that the Scarboroughs’ own, making Bayos a probable source for money laundering.”

Bayos is located in a suite in a storage facility on East Geer Street. Its social media pages include recent posts about hiring stylists, sharing photos of clients, advertising Black Friday specials and community giveaways.

A reporter called the number advertised on social media, and a woman who answered said she was Scaborough’s ex-wife. The woman said she is the owner of Bayos, a legitimate business.



The woman referred questions to her attorney, Bill Thomas, who couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

In 2008, Scarborough was convicted of three counts of trafficking a schedule I drug along with other drug charges. He was released from prison in December 2014, according to state documents.

In 1996, Scarborough was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and involuntary manslaughter.

Virginia Bridges

Virginia Bridges covers criminal justice in Orange and Durham counties for The Herald-Sun and The News & Observer. She’s worked for newspapers in Florida, Alabama and North Carolina for more than 15 years. In 2017, the N.C. Press Association awarded her first place for beat feature reporting.

  Comments  