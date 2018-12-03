Durham-Orange Light Rail moves ahead with rail yard, and more changes to come

After more than three hours of public comments, the Durham City Council voted Monday night to rezone a suburban area of Southwest Durham so the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit project can build a rail yard on 25 acres.

The light-rail operations and maintenance facility will be built off Farrington Road near Interstate 40, several neighborhoods and Creekside Elementary School. The 17.7-mile Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit project will connect Chapel Hill at UNC to Duke University and end at N.C. Central University.





Council member Mark-Anthony Middleton said the vote was “right for the city.” The vote was unanimous.

He also questioned if GoTriangle was listening to concerns from Southwest Durham residents as much as concerns by Duke University, the Durham Performing Arts Center and the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Leaders at Duke, DPAC and Capitol Broadcasting have all spoken against GoTriangle plans for some stations and crossings in Durham.

And the latest city move on Monday may mean some streets downtown will become one-way, two-way or closed entirely to cars.

The rail yard would be open all the time and have light-rail administration offices, rail car maintenance and storage space. The Farrington Road site was one of five considered, and chosen by GoTriangle for having the least environmental impact. But residents of the Culp Arbor neighborhood, Creekside parents and others who live near the planned rail yard spent weeks lobbying council members to deny it. The Durham Planning Commission voted 4-4, and did not recommend the rezoning. And on Monday night, the public hearing lasted almost four hours, with comments from both sides.

“This is the best location, even with its problems,” Mayor Pro Tem Jillian Johnson said before voting in favor of the rezoning. “I think this project is really important for our community.”

Rail yard opponents

Almost three times as many rail yard opponents spoke at the public hearing than supporters — 52 people. They don’t want the noise created by the site, and don’t think plans to mitigate the sound like tree and berm buffers, are enough. While many speakers supported light-rail transit, they did not support the rail yard plan from GoTriangle.

The rail yard site was chosen after several public meetings in 2015.

Dave Charters, GoTriangle manager of design and engineering, said the noise level related to “wheel squeal” will be less than the Federal Transit Administration guidelines.

Charters said that GoTriangle is working on a policy to mitigate noise all along the 17.7-miles of the light rail, from Chapel Hill to Durham. He said that one of the reasons the Farrington Road site was chosen is because it is on a straight area of track.

B.R. Hoffman, a resident of Culp Arbor, which is across the street from the planned rail yard, said she took a field trip to Charlotte with council members to see the Charlotte light-rail yard and building.

“We were hoping we’d like the ROMF [rail operations and maintenance facility], but instead we left Charlotte more concerned than when we went,” Hoffman said.

Jeff Prather, a retired Air Force engineer living in Culp Arbor, said GoTriangle’s environmental assessment isn’t clear about the noise level.

Another Culp Arbor neighbor, Linda Spallone, said noises will seem even louder at night.

“Some noises will be the sound of train wheel squeals going around turns,” Spallone said. “Please vote no.”

Some speakers said that GoTriangle was placing the rail yard in an area serving many low-income students and also took some land through eminent domain from African American property owners.

Parents of Creekside Elementary School students also spoke against the rail yard. Creekside is a Title I school, meaning that at least 40 percent of the students are from low-income households.

Cheza Hinds, parent of two Creekside students, said fourth and fifth graders in trailers at the school won’t be as protected from the noise.

A Change.org petition against the ROMF had 1,181 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

Critics of the rail yard itself were also critical of GoTriangle, including Isaac Woods, who is descended from a formerly enslaved man. Woods told the council that GoTriangle took land from African American landowners — his family — for the site through eminent domain.

John Tallmadge, interim director of the light-rail project, acknowledged that African American landowners did lose their property through eminent domain for the rail yard.

“Did any white people get their property taken?” Middleton asked. Tallmadge said yes, they did, too.

Culp Arbor resident Ruth Ann McKinney said she wanted a neutral noise study about the impact on residents and the school.

Charters, of GoTriangle, said the noise “is going to dissipate significantly” before reaching Creekside Elementary.

“We would suggest the noise from the school buses there are as loud or louder than the noise from the maintenance facility,” he said.

Before voting in favor of the rezoning, Mayor Steve Schewel said that he had visited the rail yard in Charlotte several times and did not think light-rail noise would be significant for Creekside Elementary.

Rail yard supporters

Community groups and former elected officials spoke in favor of the rail yard. Durham CAN (Congregations, Associations and Neighborhoods), the People’s Alliance and the Coalition for Affordable Housing and Transit were all in favor.

Former City Council member Diane Catotti, who lives in Southwest Durham, said the Farrington Road location was the most appropriate of the options. Former Mayor Wib Gulley said groups in favor of the rezoning like the Coalition for Affordable Housing and Transit “have a voice not just for themselves but for hundreds and hundreds of folks across Durham.”

Council member DeDreana Freeman told rail yard opponents who moved into Southwest Durham in the past few years that they were outmatched by supporters from Durham CAN, the People’s Alliance and Coalition for Affordable Housing and Transit.

“These folks have been organizing for 20 years. You are kind of at the end of this conversation, and I hate it for you,” Freeman said.

If the light-rail project stays on schedule, light rail construction is set to start in 2020, with estimated completion in 2028.

Downtown streets could change with light rail

The rail yard is just one of several controversial light rail plans. The light rail corridor through downtown Durham is not finalized yet, but the city is looking at closing and reconfiguring some downtown streets for light rail.

City Attorney Patrick Baker sent council members a memo Monday that adjusted language in the city’s proposed agreement with GoTriangle to reflect that the downtown light rail plan is not final. The city will advise GoTriangle about the plan, which then would need final approval by the GoTriangle Board of Trustees.

Also on Monday, DPAC General Manager Bob Klaus wrote a letter to the mayor and city manager against GoTriangle’s plan to close Blackwell Street to cars.

Baker wrote that the city agreement with GoTriangle could authorize these road reconfigurations if they are necessary for light rail construction:

▪ One-way West Pettigrew Street eastbound from East Chapel Hill Street to South Dillard Street;

▪ Two-way Ramseur Street from South Dillard Street to East Chapel Hill Street;

▪ Raising West Pettigrew Street’s profile as required to provide safe rail crossings;

▪ Closing Blackwell Street at the North Carolina Railroad rail crossing;

▪ One-way South Dillard Street southbound at the North Carolina Railroad rail crossing;

▪ Alter intersections including Gregson Street, Duke Street, Blackwell Street, South Mangum Street, Vivian Street, South Dillard Street, and Grant Street, as required to allow for safe rail crossings.

Mayor Pro Tem Jillian Johnson told a resident in an email Monday that the council had not received a formal request to close Blackwell Street, and called it a subject of “ongoing negotiation.”

The council has not yet approved the cooperation agreement with GoTriangle.