Stopped train blocks intersection near fairgrounds, could impact NCSU-ECU traffic

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

December 01, 2018 11:02 AM

RALEIGH

A stopped freight train is blocking a major intersection in west Raleigh near the N.C. State Fairgrounds.

Raleigh police tweeted an alert Saturday morning about 9:15 saying a train was stopped and blocking Blue Ridge Road near Hillsborough Street. This is near Carter-Finley Stadium and will impact fans going to the NCSU-East Carolina football game at noon. It may take until 1 p.m. before the train can be moved.

Police say a “kill” switch automatically stopped the train as it was passing through the intersection.

Authorities are asking people going to the game to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

