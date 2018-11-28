Hispanic people targeted in 13 armed robberies in past week in Durham

Thirteen similar armed robberies have been reported in Durham in the past week, and police are asking for help to identify the culprits.

The robbers appear to be targeting Hispanic people, police said. One man suffered minor injuries when he was thrown to the ground.

Most of the robberies occurred in apartment parking lots, according to police, while a few have been reported in front of houses.

In most cases, the robberies have been committed by two people with their faces partially covered with scarves or hoodies, police said.

The robbers have taken wallets, cash and phones.

Several robberies have been reported between 5:30 and 8 p.m., police said, but a few happened during the early-morning hours.

Four robberies were reported Tuesday night:

▪ 7 p.m. at 2920 Chapel Hill Road

▪ 7:30 p.m. at 4230 Garrett Road

▪ 7:40 p.m. at 1113 Hearthside Street

▪ 7:50 a.m. at 2607 Lexington Street

Earlier robberies have been reported in the 4200 block of Garrett Road (two cases); 300 block of Moline Street; 1400 block of West Chapel Hill Street; 2400 block of Vesson Avenue; 1800 block of Guess Road; 300 block of South LaSalle Street (two cases); and 1300 block of Morreene Road.

No charges have been filed at this time.

All told, violent crime in Durham is down from last year, according to the Police Department’s latest statistics. Reported robberies fell 23 percent, with 491 reported through Sept. 30 compared to 638 reported for the same time in 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call (919) 560-4440, ext. 29480 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.