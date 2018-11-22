Durham police investigate 2 Wednesday night shootings

Durham police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred the night before Thanksgiving.

Just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Durham police found a man in the street with a gunshot wound in the area of East Club Boulevard and Farthing Street, the police department said in a news release Thursday.

After police searched the area, they found that the shooting actually happened near Northgate and Chamberlain streets.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital “with serious, life-threatening injuries,” according to the release. “He is currently still in the hospital in stable condition.”

No suspects had been arrested as of Thursday morning.

After 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, two people in a car in the 3600 block of North Duke Street were shot by a person in a dark sedan that pulled up alongside them and “shot into the passenger side of their vehicle,” according to the release.

Both people in the car were brought to a nearby hospital. The passenger was in critical condition and the driver was stable as of Thursday morning.

“Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves,” according to the release.