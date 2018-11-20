New townhouses coming to South Durham

More than 100 new townhouses are coming to South Durham.

The Durham City Council approved a plan Monday night for 112 townhouses to be built near the intersection of Barbee Road and N.C. 54, close to The Streets at Southpoint mall.

The development will also be close to Interstate 40 and several other dense neighborhoods like Greens of Pine Glen garden apartments and townhouses.

Council members and planners have said Durham needs more “missing-middle” housing like townhouses and duplexes. The council unanimously approved the rezoning.

More than a year ago, Jarrod Edens with Edens Land came before the council asking for commercial development on the site, which was approved.

Edens said they wanted to develop a retail project, but “that market didn’t develop,” so he came back asking for residential zoning.

Edens Landing is a civil engineering and land planning company in Durham. For the project, it proffered $20,000 to the city’s Affordable Housing Fund and $5,500 to the Durham Public Schools system.

https://goo.gl/maps/JvyHHRDvJ7A2

Durham leaders have said the city is in a housing crisis, with at least 20 new people moving here every day.

Edens said the price of the townhouses would be comparable to the Meadows North project across the road and would likely cost between $220,000 and $230,000.

The Meadows at Southpoint neighborhood nearby has townhouses with two-car garages that start at $273,990.