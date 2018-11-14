The dead man was found in a burning car. Now Durham police are looking for this man.

Durham police are seeking a fourth suspect in the death of a man found shot in a burning car last summer.

Police have filed charges against Joshua Bernard McClain, 27, of Durham in the July 26 death of Ly Teng Nhiayi of California. McClain had not been arrested as of Wednesday morning, police said.

Nhiayi was found dead inside a burning car in the 5000 block of Guardian Drive around 9:30 p.m., according to police. An autopsy determined Nhiayi had been shot.

McClain was released from custody Jan. 8 after being confined in Lumberton for three months for a probation violation related to a 2016 conviction of attempting to elude arrest. McClain was housed at the Robeson CRV Behavior Modification Center, which houses and provides intense behavior modification programs for men who have violated probation.

Derrick Tyson, 40, of Bear Creek and Reginald McClain, 28, and Walter Thorne-Price, 29, both of Durham, were arrested on murder charges in the case in September.

Investigators, who said the shooting didn’t appear to be random, searched homes in Durham, Cary and Greensboro and recovered a stolen gun and drugs, police said.

Anyone with information on McClain’s whereabouts is asked to call investigators at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.