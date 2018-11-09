Detectives want help identifying woman seen on porch holding gun before shooting

The Durham Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a woman who may be linked to someone shooting into a home this week.
Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to an alarm call and found a glass storm door shattered in the the 3800 block of Tyne Drive.
“The residents stated they were in an upstairs bedroom when they heard what sounded like a gunshot and glass shattering,” a Sheriff’s Office press release states. “Upon further investigation, it was determined that a projectile had entered at the rear of the home, traveled through the first floor and out the front door.”
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman AnnMarie Breen said officials believe the damage was likely caused by a gunshot.
A review of a home security video shows a woman, about 5 foot 9, wearing jeans and a light colored top running onto the front porch of the home around the same time the homeowners reported hearing the gunshot.
She is believed to be holding a black handgun in her right hand, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She didn’t attempt to enter the home, or to make her presence known to anyone inside.
After standing on the porch for a few seconds she ran off toward the south corner of the property.
Anyone who can identify the woman or has any information on the incident is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-7151 or via email at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.
