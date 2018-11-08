DPAC brings in $1.9 million for Durham — and that’s before ‘Hamilton’ arrived

The city will get $1.9 million from the Durham Performing Arts Center, thanks to another solid year for the city-owned venue downtown.

Almost half a million tickets were sold for DPAC Broadway tours, concerts and other events this past fiscal year. That Broadway season included “The Color Purple,” “Waitress” and “On Your Feet.”

After watching a video presentation of DPAC events, Durham City Council member Vernetta Alston quipped that she needs to get out more.

Mayor Pro Tem Jillian Johnson said she already has her tickets to “Hamilton,” the Broadway blockbuster that opened its Durham run on Tuesday night. Mayor Steve Schewel said he had not gone to see “Hamilton” in New York City yet because he was waiting to see it at DPAC.

And Council member Charlie Reece showed his appreciation for DPAC shows with comments inlaid with references to “Hamilton” quotes, like how Durham had to “wait for it.”

The money from the 2017-2018 fiscal year that ended June 30 is part of an agreement with DPAC management Nederlander/PFM. The $1.9 million, which is still preliminary and yet to be audited, will go into the city’s DPAC Fund, which pays for building improvements, maintenance, debt service and any revenue shortfalls. DPAC’s net income was $6.9 million.

Of the 488,900 tickets sold last year, there were 130 sold out shows of 219 events.