Want to play in Cary? Town shows off plans for two new parks.

Officials are showing off plans for two new parks in northwest Cary, the fastest-growing part of town.
An open house Wednesday was held to unveil plans for the 20-acre parks, slated for McCrimmon Parkway and Carpenter Fire Station Road.
People who dropped by The Hive, Cary’s newest municipal facility off McCrimmon Parkway, said they were generally pleased with what they saw.
“We really like the McCrimmon Park because it is going to be walking distance from our house,” said Jamie Olarte. “We like that it is geared toward older kids and our kids are getting older and it will have a lot of nice stuff for them to do when it opens.”
The two parks will offer completely different experiences, said project manager Amy Mackintosh.
The McKrimmon Parkway Park, which has more natural area and trails, will feature tennis and pickleball courts. It also will have an art installation in the shape of large flowers that will serve a dual purpose that initially is being called “The Hammock Hangout,” where people can lounge. Plans also include a large open-space lawn, a basketball court and a playground.
The Carpenter Fire Station Road Park will have two baseball fields, a basketball court, a skateboard area and walking trails. It also will have a fenced dog park.
The parks are being designed by Surface 678 in Durham.
Lead designer Eric Davis said the two parks presented different challenges. The McCrimmon Parkway Park has older stands of trees, rolling topography and creeks cutting through the property, making it ideal for a natural setting, Davis said. The Carpenter Fire Station Road Park is flatter, which makes it easier to construct athletic fields, he said.
Davis’ firm also designed Mills Park that is being built near the Mills Park middle and elementary schools.
Mike Campbell, a recent transplant from Massachusetts, brought his two young sons to check out the proposed parks.
His son Kris said he loves running around, and playing games in the new parks will be a lot of fun.
They were disappointed that the parks did not include any street hockey courts, though.
“There’s no place to play hockey,” Michael, Campbell’s other son, said. “I mean, hockey is kind of popular around here. There’s more tennis, basketball and baseball fields.”
Mackintosh said the town takes a lot of citizen input during the planning process, which started about nine months ago for these parks.
Cary is spending $850,000 on each park for design and engineering planning. Final plans are expected to be presented to the Town Council early next year.
The town has not yet set aside money to pay for construction.
