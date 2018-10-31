Information sought on Durham man found dead in Florida with multiple gunshot wounds

Police in Florida are asking for information about a Durham man who was found dead in Gainesville last week with multiple gunshot wounds.
Michael Brooks, 27, was found around 6 p.m. Oct. 23 by children running through an abandoned lot, said Gainesville Police Department Detective Martin Honeycutt.
“It was some time after midnight that we think he may have been left there,” Honeycutt said.
Brooks grew up in the Triangle area, with his family living in Durham, Honeycutt said.
Brooks left Raleigh in early October, Honeycutt said, but he had only been in Gainesville for a day or so.
Police are looking for information about why he was in Florida, where Brooks went after he left North Carolina, and how he got there, Honeycutt said.
“We hope that somebody from up there would be able to fill in some of the blanks,” he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gainesville tip line at 352-393-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867 or online at https://www.stopcrime.tv.
