Bat removed from Cary home tests positive for rabies

A home in Cary got an unwelcome pre-Halloween visitor.

Residents found a bat inside the living area of their home on Castlewood Drive on Sunday, according to a news release from the town. Cary Animal Control removed the bat, which later tested positive for rabies.

The residents and their pet cats were not bitten by the bat. The cats are up to date on their vaccinations but were given a rabies booster as a precaution, the town said.

Cary Animal Control typically does not remove bats from homes unless they’re found in living areas.

“Especially this time of year, bats are best outside and away from people and pets,” said Animal Control Officer Michele Schulz.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission offers tips for coexisting with wildlife, including bats.

This is Cary’s third confirmed case of rabies in 2018. In September, a rabid fox was found near Loch Lomond Circle.

Residents are advised to use caution when dealing with animals or pets that may have come in contact with a suspicious animal. Wear gloves and other protective clothing when helping injured pets, and stay away from any bodily fluids, especially saliva. Seek help immediately if you or your pets are bitten by any animal, and notify officials as soon as possible.

If you suspect a rabid animal, contact Cary Animal Control immediately at 919-319-4517.

For more, go to www.townofcary.org or call 919-319-4517.