Man accused of terrorizing northern Durham with aggressive driving avoids jail time

The man who some say terrorized northern Durham residents with his aggressive driving was finally sentenced in a case that has been before three judges, including one who shot down a previous plea deal.

Maurice Beckwith, 52, pleaded guilty Monday to assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving, both misdemeanors, in Durham County Superior Court. Beckwith entered an Alford plea, which means he acknowledged there was evidence against him but did not admit guilt.

Beckwith faced a maximum punishment of up to 210 days in jail. But he avoided jail time, as Judge Orlando Hudson sentenced him to 18 months of unsupervised probation.

Beckwith was initially charged with reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and driving too closely, a traffic infraction. The charges came about after David Waters sought a citizen-initiated warrant for Beckwith’s arrest.

Waters said he was driving on a Sunday in October 2016 when Beckwith followed him closely, passed him on a double yellow line and then slammed on his brakes.

Beckwith stopped in the middle of Horton Road and got out, Waters said.

“I am thinking he is going to really attack me, that he is coming at me,” Waters said in an interview. “He goes to his trunk and opens his trunk, and at this point I am calling 911. I am thinking there is going to be a gun.”

Beckwith closed his trunk and got back in his car, Waters said. Waters then went to a police substation on Latta Road to report the incident.

Police told Waters they couldn’t do anything about the incident if they didn’t witness it, Waters said, but he learned more than a year later that he could seek a citizen-initiated warrant, which he did successfully in December 2017.

Beckwith became “a community concern” after he exhibited a pattern of aggressive driving behavior, Assistant District Attorney Alex Herskowitz told Hudson on Monday

After concerns about an aggressive driver started to spread, members of the community used social media sites Facebook and Nextdoor to track similar incidents. Neighbors worked with police in March 2017 to capture video of Beckwith’s aggressive driving on dashboard cameras in patrol cars.

Waters said Monday that Beckwith was a danger to the community and should spend time in jail.

Beckwith’s attorney, Ralph Frasier, said his client doesn’t know Waters and doesn’t recall the incident. He also said his client can no longer drive due to a medical condition.

Long legal process

Beckwith pleaded guilty in February under a plea deal before District Court Judge Shamieka Rhinehart and was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation.

Beckwith’s license would be suspended for six months, he would have to complete 50 hours of community service, and he also had to obtain a mental health assessment and attend two programs.

However, that sentence was voided after Beckwith appealed to Superior Court.