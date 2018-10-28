Teenager shot in the head at northern Orange County party barn

A teenager was found shot in the head early Sunday morning at a party barn in rural northern Orange County, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies arrived at 5223 Mill Creek Road at 1:24 a.m. where about 150 people were on the scene, according to a news release. There had been as many as 300 people there earlier when a fight broke out and gunshots were heard.
The young woman, whose name was not released, was airlifted to UNC Hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators also learned a second person had been shot in the leg and taken to UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus. That person was treated and released but would not cooperate with investigators, according to the news release.
No arrests had been made as of early Sunday afternoon, but investigators think more than one person was involved in the shootings.
In the release, Sheriff Charles Blackwood said large parties can challenge investigators because by the time they arrive many people have left.
“By the time we’re called, everyone is gone and the people who were there often don’t wish to cooperate or be identified, making it difficult, if not impossible, to gain accurate accounts of what happened from credible witnesses,” Blackwood said.
Often, those at such gatherings may be underage, further hampering investigators.
“As a parent, we always worry about our children when they are away from us, no matter what their age,” Blackwood said. “It’s difficult to make the call that no parent wants to receive; it’s even more difficult when we don’t have all the answers as to what happened to their child.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Dawn Hunter at the Sheriff’s Office at 919-245-2915 or dhunter@orangecountync.gov.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
