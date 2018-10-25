Durham police searching for man charged in fatal May shooting

Durham police are looking for a 28-year-old man charged in the fatal May shooting of Justin Royster on Canal Street.
Donnelle Wilkerson has been charged with murder but was not in custody as of 4 p.m. Thursday, according to police.
Police found two men in the 400 block of Canal Street with gunshot wounds around 11:15 p.m. May 3 following a report of a shooting.
Royster was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the incident does not appear to have been random.
Anyone with information on Wilkerson’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at 919-560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
Comments