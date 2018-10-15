Arguments continue in trial of UNC student who poured blood and ink on Silent Sam statue

Arguments are continuing Monday afternoon in the trial of Maya Little, a UNC student who poured blood and ink on the Silent Sam Confederate statue on campus in April.

In his opening remarks Monday, Orange County Assistant District Attorney Billy Massengale said simply: “The facts will show the Ms. Little did mark, debase, besmear or injure a statue,” he said. “At the appropriate time I would ask that you find her guilty.”

Little, a doctoral student, is on trial for a misdemeanor charge of defacing a public statue or monument. She also faces honor court charges at UNC.

Little’s actions were broadcast on Facebook Live on April 30 as she poured her own blood and red ink on the statue, which protesters toppled four months later.

Maya Little, surrounded by anti-racist demonstrators supporting her, addresses reporters outside of the Orange County Courthouse on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 before her first appearance in court. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

Scott Holmes, Little’s attorney, said he plans to bring up issues related to laws that are typically not argued in district court. One of those is the law of necessity, and whether it is necessary for a person to commit a crime to prevent a greater harm.

“You will hear evidence that the monument on this campus was erected to celebrate the Confederacy,” Holmes said.

He said he would also present evidence to show “that folks who fought in the war engaged in treason” and that the U.S. Constitution prohibits racism and actions that promote treason.

Holmes had issued subpoenas to UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt and Police Chief Jeff McCracken. But District Court Judge Samantha Cabe sided Monday with the North Carolina attorney general’s office, which argued that Folt and McCracken did not have adequate notice to appear in court this week. Cabe also said other witnesses can provide the information Little’s defense was seeking.

Prosecutors’ evidence included testimony from two UNC officers and a maintenance supervisor. The officers’ testimony centered on Lt. Jeffery Mosher walking up and seeing Little pour paint on Silent Sam.

Footage from Mosher’s body-worn camera was shown in court. In the video, Little says she wiped ink and blood on the statue.

Video evidence of Maya Little defacing Silent Sam, from Lt. Jeffery Mosher’s body camera, is shown to the court on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

Josh Plates, a supervisor for exterior maintenance at UNC, said it took two hours on April 30, and then two additional days, for a total of nine people to use power washing-tools and wire brushes to remove the ink and blood. It cost about $4,048, Plates said.

The court took an hour break at noon. Holmes said he plans to put five to eight witnesses on the stand.

Supporters of Little gathered outside the Orange County Courthouse early Monday morning before court began. They set up signs that said “Free Food for Anti-Racists” and “The Revolution is a Breakfast Party!”

Before walking into court, Little said her supporters were there because institutions, including UNC-Chapel Hill, have failed them.





“They have failed to stop white supremacy,” Little said. “They have failed to remove it from campus and now they are punishing the people who have fought against it.”

In interviews with the media, Little has talked about why on April 30 she vandalized the controversial monument, which protesters toppled four months later. Her actions were shared via Facebook Live.

“I went to Silent Sam. I poured my blood and red ink on the statue,” Little told The News & Observer last spring. “Without that context of what it was built on, which is violence toward black people, it is not a historical object. It is missing its history. It is sanitized.”

Silent Sam, which is now in storage, stood atop a pedestal on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus for 105 years. The monument depicts a Confederate soldier who faced north.

UNC officials are now trying to decide what’s next for Silent Sam. A 2015 state law prevents the removal of monuments on public property without the state historical commission’s approval.

Holmes, an N.C. Central University law professor and supervising attorney of the school’s Civil Litigation Clinic, has been representing for free individuals charged in social movements for years as part of his private practice.

His clients include those charged with toppling the Durham statue in 2017 and those charged in the Silent Sam case as well.

This story will be updated throughout the day.