Broken water main floods Triangle Town Center, forcing it to close

By Zachery Eanes

October 10, 2018 06:22 PM

RALEIGH

Triangle Town Center shut down early Wednesday after a water main break caused flooding on the first floor of the North Raleigh mall.

The mall posted on its Facebook page that all interior stores were closed.

Efforts to reach the mall were not immediately successful.

Posts on social media showed that the bottom floor of the mall was covered in several inches of water in some sections.

It is unclear how severe the damage is or how long stores will be closed. Bookseller Barnes & Noble said on Twitter that it would be closed Thursday because of the flooding.

