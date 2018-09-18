Florence: Benefit concerts and other hurricane-relief events in the Triangle

As thousands of North Carolinians begin the slow recovery from Hurricane Florence, others around the state are organizing events to help them. Here’s a running list of benefit events around the Triangle:

Wednesday, Sept. 19:

▪ Author event

Foster’s Market and UNC Press will celebrate the publication of “Pie: A Savor the South Cookbook” by Sara Foster at 6 p.m. Proceeds will benefit hurricane relief efforts.

Foster’s Market, 2694 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham

▪ Spin, Sweat & Dance for NC will collect donations during dance classes Wednesday and Thursday. Teachers are volunteering their time, and classes are donation-based. Money will be given to All Hands and Hearts for Florence relief.

Aradia Fitness, 8420 Chapel Hill Road, Suite 117, Cary

Thursday, Sept. 20:

▪ Hurricane Relief Concert featuring Regina Gale

7 p.m. Admission is $10. All profits from ticket sales will be donated. Fifteen percent of food and coffee sales at Beyu Caffe and Beyu Blue Coffee at Duke University on Sept. 20 will also be donated.

Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St., Durham

▪ Kings Karaoke Benefit for Hurricane Florence Relief.

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Donations will be given to Florence relief.

Kings, 14 W. Martin St., Raleigh

Friday, Sept. 21:

▪ Low Country Boil Florence Benefit for Colorfest Hurricane Relief.

Boricua Soul Food truck will donate 100 percent of sales of its low country boil menu item from 5 to 8 p.m. “We have been blessed with a great space in American Tobacco Campus for a few weeks and would love to use our time there to help our friends on the coast recover from the devastation of Hurricane Florence,” the restaurant posted.

Boricua Soul Food truck, 359 Blackwell St., Durham

Saturday, Sept. 22:

▪ Lenora Helm Hammonds in concert.

Hammonds will donate proceeds from her “For the Love of Big Band” concert to Florence relief efforts in New Bern. She will perform two sets — at 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Tickets cost $20/general and $10/students. Buy tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/3580497

Sharp Nine Gallery, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham.

Sunday, Oct. 14:

▪ Swap & Shop Benefit

1:30 to 3 p.m., belly dance costumes for sale. Proceeds to benefit Florence relief.

World in Motion Dance Studio, 10269 Chapel Hill Road, Suite 500, Morrisville

Send information about Florence relief concerts or other events to dvaughan@heraldsun.com.