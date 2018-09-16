More than 109,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spills in Johnston County

The rain and flooding from Tropical Storm Florence caused about 109,200 gallons of untreated wastewater to spill into tributaries to Holts Lake and the Neuse River in Johnston County.

Johnston County announced the untreated wastewater was discharged Saturday and Sunday. As of 5 p.m., the wastewater was still flowing, according to a Johnston County statement to the news media.

Wastewater treatment removes pollutants and disease-causing organisms from water that comes in from homes and businesses.

About 40,200 gallons were released in the area near 400 Fawnbrook Drive into a tributary to Holts Lake in the Four Oaks community.

About 69,000 gallons were discharged in the area of 1457 W. Noble Street in Selma was discharged into a tributary to the Neuse River.

“These were caused by excessive rainfall amounts, extreme weather conditions and flooding associated with Tropical Storm Florence, which caused rainwater, stormwater and floodwater infiltration into the county’s collection system,” the county news release states.

The N.C. Division of Water Resources was notified of the discharges and is reviewing the matter.