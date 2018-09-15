Mandatory evacuations ordered along Cape Fear and Little Rivers in Fayetteville area

Cumberland County, Fayetteville and the town of Wade have issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents within one mile of the banks of the Cape Fear River and the Little River within Cumberland County.
“While the storm appears on the surface to be not as intense as expected, this is not the case,” city and county leaders said in a joint statement.
The Little River area spans from the Cumberland-Harnett County Line to Highway 87 in Spring Lake, Highway 401 in Linden, Highway 217 and Luke Road. Residents are being asked to leave immediately.
“The worst is yet to come, as the flood waters from other areas are accumulating north of the county and filling the river basins beyond their capacities,” the statement continued, ordering all people to leave by 3 p.m.
Those who remain behind do so at their own risk, officials said, noting that rescue crews may not be sent into the flooded areas after evacuation.
The county’s seven shelters are just under half full, with 556 people in them as of 11:10 a.m. Saturday. Power remains out at the Mac Williams Middle School and W.T. Brown Elementary School shelters due to generator issues. The county shelters can hold 1,225 people.
