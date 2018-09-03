Durham police are investigating the death of a person found along Interstate 85 early Monday morning.
Durham police are investigating the death of a person found along Interstate 85 early Monday morning.
Durham police are investigating the death of a person found along Interstate 85 early Monday morning.

Local

Police investigating death of woman on I-85 in Durham

By Zachery Eanes

zeanes@heraldsun.com

September 03, 2018 11:46 AM

DURHAM

Durham police are investigating the death of a woman found along Interstate 85 late Sunday night.

Police spokesman Wil Glenn said that a 32-year-old woman died and that her body was found at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday. The woman’s name has not been released.

Some media outlets referred to the incident as a hit-and-run, but Glenn said that based on the woman’s injuries and the position of her body, it appears that she jumped from a bridge over the highway.

The woman’s body was sent to the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office, which will determine how she died, Glenn said.

The incident happened late Sunday night on I-85 south under the bridge at U.S. 70, Glenn said.

Zachery Eanes: 919-419-6684, @zeanes

  Comments  