Police investigating death of woman on I-85 in Durham

Durham police are investigating the death of a woman found along Interstate 85 late Sunday night.
Police spokesman Wil Glenn said that a 32-year-old woman died and that her body was found at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday. The woman’s name has not been released.
Some media outlets referred to the incident as a hit-and-run, but Glenn said that based on the woman’s injuries and the position of her body, it appears that she jumped from a bridge over the highway.
The woman’s body was sent to the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office, which will determine how she died, Glenn said.
The incident happened late Sunday night on I-85 south under the bridge at U.S. 70, Glenn said.
Comments