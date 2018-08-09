Durham police fatally shoot man at New Hope Commons

Police officers fatally shot a man Wednesday night in the New Hope Commons shopping center after, authorities said, a man pointed a handgun at them.
A popular consumer destination, New Hope Commons is off of U.S. 15-501 — near he midway point between the UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University campuses.
The Durham Police Department confirmed the officer-involved shooting via a written statement early Thursday morning.
According to police spokesman Wil Glenn, the department’s preliminary investigation indicated officers went to the shopping center based on a tip from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office that a suicidal and armed man, driving a red pickup truck, was thought to be in the vicinity of New Hope Commons.
Police searched for the man and the red truck for approximately 90 minutes, Glenn said, before they found him shortly before 8:15 p.m. in a parking lot and tried to speak to him.
“Officers indicated that the man displayed a handgun and pointed it at them, which caused the officers to fire their weapons,” Glenn wrote.
Officers performed CPR, and the gunshot man was transported to a local hospital, according to police. The man died there, the statement said.
In the statement Police Chief C.J. Davis said, “We would like to express our concern and condolences to everyone involved. Any loss of life is always a tragic event.”
Following standard procedure for officer-involved shootings, Durham police said, the incident is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the police department’s Professional Standards Division.
This story will be updated as new information emerges.
