Roxboro police search for man suspected in fatal shooting

Police are searching for a suspect accused of killing a 23-year-old man who died Thursday, six days after he was shot in Roxboro.
Terrel Wiley, 29, of Roxboro is accused of murder in the death of Daquan Harris.
Investigators believe the two men’s girlfriends got into argument on July 27. When Harris asked Wiley’s girlfriend to leave, Wiley shot Harris in the neck, according to police.
Harris died from his injuries Thursday at Duke Hospital, police said.
“As a father of three sons my heart is broken for the Harris family,” Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said in a statemnet. “The blatant disregard for life that Terrel showed that night should concern everyone, it does me.
“We need the public’s help getting Terrel in custody before someone else potentially gets hurt,” Hess continued.
Wiley is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Police arrested Wiley’s girlfriend, Ashley Richardson, 29, of Roxboro of July 28, charging her with accessory after the fact. Richardson was spotted driving Wiley away from the scene of the shooting, police said.
Richardson was placed in the Person County jail under $100,000 bond.
“We employ Terrel’s family to turn him in to authorities,” Hess said in the statement. “Two families are forever changed because of Daquan’s death. It is heart wrenching knowing he tried to do the right thing and it cost him his life.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Roxboro police at 336-599-8345 or the tip line at 336-322-6072.
