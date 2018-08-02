Markel Dawson, left, and Janasi Little
Police search for two more suspects in string of Durham robberies

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

August 02, 2018 03:21 PM

Durham

Police are looking for two additional suspects they say are connected to a recent string of robberies in which four people have already been charged.

Investigators are trying to find Markel Dawson, 19, and Janasi Little, 18, both of Durham, police said in a news release Thursday.

Police have charged Little with a July 3 gunpoint robbery of a pizza-delivery driver in the 3100 block of Cedarwood Drive. He is accused of stealing a pizza, a phone and a wallet.

In June and July, four separate robberies targeted Durham pizza-delivery drivers, police have said.

Markel is charged with robbing a person at a July 21 party in the 200 block of Cook Road at gunpoint. The victim’s phone was taken, according to police.

Four teenagers — 17-year-old Destiny Monique Dawson, 18-year-old Delavonta Hissan Moore, 19-year-old Raijon Bethea and 19-year-old Kavon Williams — have already been arrested on charges connected with the string of robberies.

Anyone with information on whereabouts of Dawson and Little is asked to call 911, Investigator Cristaldi at 919-560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

